Real Madrid players and coaching staff have received their annual set of new vehicles from the club's partner, BMW. The BMW i7 was a standout favorite, chosen by stars like Kylian Mbappé and coach Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid players and coaching staff have once again received a special set of wheels, courtesy of the club's official automotive partner, BMW. As part of their ongoing collaboration, the German manufacturer annually presents new vehicles to the team - and this year's lineup features an impressive range of hybrid and fully electric models.

Players’ Favorite Picks

The standout favorite among the squad was the BMW i7, a luxury electric sedan starting at around €135,000. Top names like Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Junior, Arda Güler, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras, Endrick, and Raúl Asensio all selected this sleek model. Even head coach Xabi Alonso opted for the same car, emphasizing the model's strong appeal within the group.

Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, Dean Huysen, Brahim Díaz, and Ferland Mendy went for the IM series, a more premium choice valued at up to €200,000.

Diverse Selections Among the Squad

Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin showed his taste for speed with the BMW M5, a high-performance model exceeding €160,000 in value.

A few of the younger and emerging players picked more modest - yet equally stylish - options. Franco Mastantuono selected the BMW i4, priced around €50,000, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Eduardo Camavinga both chose the iX SUV, which costs approximately €80,000. Gonzalo Garcia opted for the i5, worth about €70,000.

Social Media Reaction

As Real Madrid received their luxury cars, social media was filled with reactions. “Now I see why everyone wants to play for Real Madrid. It’s heaven over there”, a user commented. Check out some reactions below:

