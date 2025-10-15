Image Credit : Getty

Kylian Mbappe didn’t need a prelude. From the moment he stepped onto the pitch for Real Madrid this season, he made it clear that this campaign would be special. Across LaLiga and the Champions League, the French forward has been unstoppable, confirming early predictions that he could be a top scorer and a linchpin for Los Blancos.

In LaLiga alone, Mbappe has found the net nine times in just eight matches, already cementing his status as one of the league’s most lethal forwards. And in Europe, his impact is just as dramatic — five goals in two Champions League matches, marking him as a serious contender for the tournament’s scoring crown.

These numbers don’t just highlight his importance for Real Madrid; they echo and even surpass the performances of another club icon: Karim Benzema.