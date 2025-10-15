Will Kylian Mbappe Cement His Legacy Beyond Karim Benzema At Real Madrid?
Kylian Mbappe is rewriting Real Madrid history with a sensational start to the 2025/26 season. 14 goals in 10 matches, LaLiga and Champions League dominance, and a scoring streak surpassing even Karim Benzema’s legendary numbers.
A Star Who Announced Himself From Day One
Kylian Mbappe didn’t need a prelude. From the moment he stepped onto the pitch for Real Madrid this season, he made it clear that this campaign would be special. Across LaLiga and the Champions League, the French forward has been unstoppable, confirming early predictions that he could be a top scorer and a linchpin for Los Blancos.
In LaLiga alone, Mbappe has found the net nine times in just eight matches, already cementing his status as one of the league’s most lethal forwards. And in Europe, his impact is just as dramatic — five goals in two Champions League matches, marking him as a serious contender for the tournament’s scoring crown.
These numbers don’t just highlight his importance for Real Madrid; they echo and even surpass the performances of another club icon: Karim Benzema.
Mbappe’s Lethal Touch
Known affectionately as "The Turtle" in footballing circles — a nod to his calm, calculated approach combined with explosive bursts — Mbappe has started this season with a scoring rhythm few have seen. After netting against Villarreal, his tally now stands at 14 goals in 10 matches, scoring in nine of them and maintaining a remarkable streak of seven consecutive matches across league and European competitions.
This marks the best scoring start of his career, surpassing his previous records with PSG, where he scored 12 goals in his first ten matches in 2018/19 and 11 in 2022/23. Even during his debut season at Real Madrid, he netted seven goals in his first ten matches and finished the season with both the Golden Boot and the Pichichi Trophy.
By the end of that first season, Mbappe had set the club record for most goals by a player in their debut season at Real Madrid with 44 goals, surpassing Ivan Zamorano’s 37 goals in 1992-93, as confirmed by the club’s official website.
Outshining the Legends
Benzema’s pinnacle came in the 2021/22 season, when he scored 44 goals across LaLiga, the Champions League, and the Super Cup, claiming the top scorer titles in both domestic and European competitions. Real Madrid also won LaLiga and the Champions League that season, leaving a benchmark that seemed untouchable.
Yet, Mbappe seems poised to carve his own legacy. In his second season with Real Madrid, he has already equaled Benzema’s LaLiga record of nine goals in the first eight matches and has outpaced him in Europe, scoring five goals in two Champions League fixtures compared to Benzema’s single goal in the same phase.
Mbappe vs Benzema: Let’s break it down
Mbappe (2025/26)
- Total goals: 14 (9 LaLiga + 5 Champions League)
- Matches played: 10
- Average per game: 1.4 goals
- Scoring frequency: 9 out of 10 matches → 90%
Benzema (2021/22, first 10 matches)
- Total goals: 10 (9 LaLiga + 1 Champions League)
- Matches played: 10
- Average per game: 1 goal
- Scoring frequency: 6 out of 10 matches → 60%
The numbers speak for themselves: Mbappe's blend of precision, speed, and sheer hunger is on another level.
A Season That Could Define a Legacy
For Real Madrid fans, this is more than just statistics. Mbappe's goals carry the promise of thrilling nights at Santiago Bernabeu and unforgettable moments in European competition. His streak is not only redefining the start of the season but also sending a message to the footballing world: a new era of dominance could be on the horizon, and Mbappe is leading it.
With every goal, he is not just scoring — he is writing a narrative, one that will be remembered alongside the legends who came before him. And if this electrifying form continues, the question isn’t whether Real Madrid can chase new titles, but how many records Mbappe will leave shattered in his wake.