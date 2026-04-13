RCB batter Tim David was fined 25% of his match fee and given a demerit point for disobeying umpire instructions against MI. Additionally, MI captain Hardik Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs for maintaining a slow over-rate during the same match.

Tim David Fined for IPL Code of Conduct Breach

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Tim David has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for violation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the marquee clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A statement from IPL said, "Tim David, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials during Match No. 20 against Mumbai Indians (MI)."

Details of the Offence

David was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "disobeying an umpire's instruction during a match."

The first incident occurred when the umpires changed the ball during the 18th over (17.2) of RCB's batting innings. He wanted to have a look at the ball and did not hand it over despite being repeatedly asked to do so, as per the statement.

The second incident occurred during the 20th over (19.2), when he again did not hand over the ball to the umpires, amounting to repeated failure to comply with the instructions or directives of the umpires.

David admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

Hardik Pandya Fined for Slow Over-Rate

Also, MI skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined for a slow over-rate.

"Hardik Pandya, Captain, MI, has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, he has been fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement concluded. (ANI)