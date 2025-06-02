Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings will clash in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams aim to secure their maiden IPL title, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will square off for the IPL 2025 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3.

The Indian Premier League is set to witness new IPL champions for the first time since 2022, when Gujarat Titans clinched their maiden title in their debut season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the title clash after defeating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, made a comeback and defeated Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 to seal their spot in the final against RCB.

Punjab Kings need to fix their bowling issues

Punjab Kings might have won Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indias, but their bowling remains a concern as they conceded 203 runs on a batting-friendly pitch in Ahmedabad. Lead pacer Arshdeep Singh went wicketless while conceding 44 runs, and Omarzai Azmatullah picked up two wickets while giving away 43 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshakh, and Kyle Jamieson took a wicket while conceding 30 runs each in their spells.

On a batting pitch like at Narendra Modi Stadium, bowlers will have to have on variations, smart field placements, and disciplined execution to contain a powerful RCB batting unit that thrives under pressure. Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson, and Yuzvendra Chahal will need to step up and lead the attack with greater precision and intent if PBKS are to restrict RCB’s explosive top-order and tilt the final in their favour.

However, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer can set smart fielding placements and make timely bowling changes, which could be proven crucial in breaking partnerships and applying pressure to RCB’s batting unit in the high-stakes IPL final.

Punjab Kings’ top order must find form

The top-order batters, including Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, succumbed to pressure in Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 as they both failed to give Punjab Kings a solid start in crucial knockout matches.

It will be essential for the openers to rise to the occasion, provide momentum in the powerplay, and lay a strong foundation for the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Josh Inglis, Nehal Wadhera, and Marcus Stoinis to capitalise later in the innings. Inglis, who failed to deliver in Qualifier 1, picked up his form at the right time in Qualifier 2.

Shreyas and Wadhera will look to deliver their best in the final. Iyer has an exceptional record in Ahmedabad, scoring 242 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 226. This includes his 87-run knock against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis will have a crucial role to play in the Punjab Kings’ batting, especially in the middle overs, accelerating the innings and putting up or chasing down a challenging total on the board. A collective batting effort is required for the Punjab Kings to outclass a well-balanced RCB side.

Royal Challengers’ bowling attack looks sharp

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s bowling attack came with all blazing guns at the right time in the Qualifier 1 win over Punjab Kings. The return of Josh Hazlewood was a big boost for the three-time runners-up as he picked three wickets while conceding 21 runs to bundle out PBKS for a mere 101.

Suyash Sharma also played a pivotal role with his leg-spin, picking three wickets while conceding 17 runs and rightly adjudged Player of the Match for his performance. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal also contributed to RCB’s bowling.

The RCB bowling attack seemed to be a well-oiled unit, who is ready to take on Punjab Kings in the final. RCB's bowling attack will take inspiration from their Qualifier 1 win over Punjab Kings.

However, the RCB bowling unit is likely to face a threat from Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, and Josh Inglis in Qualifier 2 with powerful batting displays.

Virat Kohli’s quest to reclaim glory

Virat Kohli, who has been the heart and soul of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru since 2008, will be under the spotlight again in the IPL 2025 Final.

Kohli was part of the three finals with RCB in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but has yet to win an IPL trophy. Eager to end the title drought, Kohli will look to lead the batting from the front and help skipper Rajat Patidar with his leadership experience.

After being dismissed for just 12 runs in Qualifier 2, Kohli will be keen to bounce back strongly in the final, using his vast experience and hunger for success to break Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title drought. Kohli is in incredible form, amassing 614 runs, including 8 fifties, at an average of 55.81 in 14 matches.

Who will take home the maiden IPL trophy?

The IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings is expected to be a thrilling clash as the two sides will look to put up a good fight in order to be crowned the new champions of the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have met thrice in the ongoing IPL season, with RCB winning on two occasions, while PBKS won one match. Overall, the two sides met 36 times in the IPL, with both tied at 18-18. This competitive edge sets the stage for the close-fought final. Both are clear favourites to win the title, as they boast strong line-ups with match-winners in every department.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a slight edge over Punjab Kings as they have momentum and form on their side, along with a long break before the final. However, the Punjab Kings cannot be counted out, as they possess the firepower to spring surprises, especially with Shreyas Iyer’s form and their ability to stage comebacks under pressure.