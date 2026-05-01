Despite a loss to Gujarat Titans, RCB's batting coach Dinesh Karthik and the team management lauded the team's attitude and bowling performance, which they said gave GT 'jitters' and made them fight for the win, keeping the contest alive.

Following his side's loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik hailed the team for their attitude and solid bowling efforts, which gave the Titans', having a vulnerable middle-order, some "jitters" during the middle-overs.

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The defending champions were spirited in their performances, but fell short against GT at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, marking their third loss of the season. After a posting of 155 with the bat, RCB's bowling unit kept the contest alive, pushing Gujarat Titans deep into the chase with disciplined spells and sustained pressure through the middle overs, and it was by the 16th over that GT sealed the chase with five wickets in hand.

Management Praises Fight Despite Batting Woes

Reflecting on the game, Head Coach Andy Flower said as per a press release, "That is not the result we came here for, and the truth is we were not at our best with the bat." Director of Cricket Mo Bobat echoed the sentiment, adding, "It is a disappointing result, not the result we wanted coming here, and not quite the performance we wanted either. You do not win too many games with scores like that, so the batting group will know that we are capable of better."

Dinesh Karthik praised Virat Kohli's blazing start of 28 runs in just 13 balls, including five successive fours off Kagiso Rabada, but highlighted the team's inability to build partnerships. He said, "Virat started wonderfully, vintage Virat, especially that over against Rabada. But we lost wickets in a cluster. Every time we had an opportunity to get ahead and build a partnership, we lost a wicket, and that eventually caught up with us."

Despite the setback, the RCB camp drew strong positives from the effort in the field. Flower added, "What I did like was how the guys went about it in the field." Karthik further said, "What was commendable to see was the attitude and the bowling coming together. As a champion team would, we gave them jitters through the middle. If a couple of things had gone our way, who knows how it would have gone. I am very proud of the effort and the attitude the boys showed."

Bobat also credited the bowling unit, especially Romario Shephard, who picked up 2 wickets, saying, "The pleasing and encouraging thing is that the bowlers put in a good shift again today. It was good to see Romario find rhythm too. We made them fight, and that's important in games like this." Looking ahead, Bobat added, "You are not going to win every game, but in games where you come out second best, you have to fight for the win, and I think we did that today. We will take a few days, come back sharper and focus on the next game."

How the Match Unfolded

Coming to the match, GT opted to bowl first. Virat Kohli (28 in 13 balls, with five fours) got RCB off to a good start, with five successive fours against Kagiso Rabada (1/44). But courtesy fine spells from Arshad Khan (3/22), Rashid Khan (2/19) and Jason Holder (2/29), RCB continued to lose wickets regularly. Devdutt Padikkal (40 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes) was the top-scorer as RCB posted 155 in 19.2 overs.

During the chase, quickfire knocks from skipper Shubman Gill (43 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Jos Buttler (39 in 19 balls, with two fours and four sixes) aided GT's run-chase, but after losing all three top-order batters at 92, GT sank to 111/5. But Rahul Tewatia (27* in 17 balls, with four boundaries) held one end steady, taking GT to fifth spot in the table with their fifth win of the season in nine matches.

RCB meanwhile, stays at the second spot, having suffered their third loss in nine matches. (ANI)