AI platforms Grok, Gemini, and ChatGPT predict the winner of the IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings.

IPL 2025 Final Winner Prediction: RCB or PBKS? AI Platforms Pick THIS Team: The highly anticipated IPL 2025 final sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings clash with each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Will RCB finally quench their thirst for the IPL trophy? Will Punjab Kings lift their maiden title?

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final Prediction

AI platforms Grok, Gemini, and ChatGPT predict RCB will win the IPL 2025 title.

Grok Prediction

Based on available data, RCB holds the edge. Their Qualifier 1 victory saw them bowl out PBKS for 101 and chase the target with 8 wickets and 60 balls to spare. RCB's bowling, led by Josh Hazlewood (21 wickets in 11 matches) and Suyash Sharma, has been formidable.

Virat Kohli's batting form (614 runs at an average of 55.81) and Phil Salt's aggressive approach, along with their ability to handle high-pressure situations, give them an advantage.

However, Punjab Kings showed resilience in Qualifier 2, chasing down 203 against Mumbai Indians, thanks to Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87. Punjab also possesses bowling firepower with Kyle Jamieson and Yuzvendra Chahal, capable of containing RCB's explosive batsmen.

However, their previous collapse against RCB adds pressure. Considering RCB's current form, balanced team, and momentum, Royal Challengers Bengaluru is predicted to win the 2025 IPL final.

Gemini Prediction

This is a highly anticipated final between two teams eager to win their first IPL trophy. Based on recent matches this season and their qualifier performance, RCB might have a slight edge. However, Punjab Kings have shown they can make a comeback. Ultimately, the outcome depends on the performance on the day.

Factors like the toss and potential weather interruptions could also be significant. As per Gemini prediction, the odds slightly favour Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the IPL 2025 trophy.

ChatGPT Prediction

RCB's consistent form and previous wins against PBKS this season, including a decisive victory in Qualifier 1, make them the favourites. However, PBKS's recent performances and Shreyas Iyer's leadership could pose a significant challenge.