All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wife Rivaba met PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Jadeja also secured a Grade A contract in the BCCI's 2025-26 list, while veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were moved to Grade B.

Ravindra Jadeja meets PM Narendra Modi

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, along with his wife, Gujarat minister for Primary, Secondary and Adult Education Rivaba Jadeja, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. Jadeja expressed his delight after meeting PM Modi, calling it an inspiring experience. He lauded the PM's clarity, enthusiasm, and dedication, saying it was a privilege to learn from his leadership. In an X post, Jadeja wrote, "An absolute privilege and honour to meet and interact with Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi, sir. His clarity of thought, enthusiasm and commitment to excellence are deeply inspiring. A privilege to learn from such leadership."

An absolute privilege and honour to meet and interact with Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi sir. His clarity of thought, enthusiasm and commitment to excellence are deeply inspiring. A privilege to learn from such leadership. 🙏@narendramodi #ParliamentHouse #Delhi pic.twitter.com/AaJ4OMMyVf — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 10, 2026

Jadeja has been India's backbone across all formats for more than a decade. The star all-rounder has slammed 7515 runs across all formats for India in 373 matches at an average of 34.00, while with the ball he has scalped 634 wickets at an outstanding average of 29.70, including 17 five-fers and three 10-wicket hauls.

BCCI announces annual player contracts for 2025-26

Jadeja, along with India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah, has been placed in Grade A among the men as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India's senior men's and women's teams for the 2025-26 season (October 1st, 2025, to September 30th, 2026).

In a major development, veteran cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been moved to 'Grade B' in BCCI's central contract list for 2025-26. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been offered a Grade B contract despite being a regular member in Test side. Pant was appointed vice-captain of the Test team in 2025. ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer also placed in Grade B, alongside KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, among others.

The BCCI Central Contracts are divided into three categories: Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C. The Grade A+ category has been abolished for the 2025-26 season.

Team India (Senior Men) Annual Contracts 2025-26

Team India (Senior Men) Annual Contracts 2025-26: Grade A: Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja. Grade B: Washington Sundar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer. Grade C: Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Ravi Bishnoi, Ruturaj Gaikwad.

