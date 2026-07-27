Squash player Ravi Dixit praised Anahat Singh's historic World Junior Squash Championships victory, calling her talented and predicting greater success. Speaking at his song launch, he credited her dedication and support system for the remarkable rise.

Ravi Dixit Lauds Anahat Singh's Talent and Mindset Speaking at the launch event of his first song 'Ehsaas' in Delhi on Sunday, Dixit said he had seen Anahat's growth firsthand and credited her dedication and support system for her remarkable rise. "Anahat Singh is definitely very talented. Last year, we went to Malaysia to represent India for the Asian Doubles Tournament. We were all there," he told ANI. A Landmark Moment for Indian Squash Anahat scripted history on Saturday by defeating Egypt's Ruqayya Salem 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the girls' singles final to become the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championships title. The top seed also ended Egypt's 15-year dominance in the event and capped a dominant campaign in which she dropped only two games across six matches.Dixit believes Anahat's achievement is a landmark moment for Indian squash and said, "What she has done for the World Junior Championship is fantastic. There can't be better news for India, especially for squash. So yes, I wish her all the best for the Olympics and upcoming tournaments." Anahat's Journey to a World Champion The seasoned player said Anahat's steady improvement over the years had been driven by her determination and the guidance of her coaches. "When she started playing, she wasn't like this, but gradually, when she started getting tournaments for achievement in India, she decided that she could do better," Dixit said.He added, "Her coaches helped her a lot. When we play with her and give her tips, she realizes she can do anything. And I think she's making us proud with all these tournaments and things.""She's been playing since under-11. Her journey has been going on since then. And today, she's playing under-19 and becoming a World Junior Champion. I think it's good news for everyone," he further added. Ravi Dixit Launches Debut Song 'Ehsaas' to Promote Squash Dixit was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of his debut song 'Ehsaas', which portrays the journey of a squash player. He said the project was aimed at creating greater awareness about the sport among the public."I think this is my story. Because I'm a squash player, it's very important for me to show my game, which you can easily see in the poster as well," said Dixit.He added, "I think the thought of 'Ehsaas' (feeling) came to me because very few people in India know about squash."He explained that the idea was born out of discussions with friends on how to make squash more relatable through music and cinema. "When I discussed this with my friends, they gave me the idea that we can do something like this. Because nothing reaches people faster than Bollywood," he revealed."I've signed three songs with Red Ribbon, and this is the first song. So let's see what the response is overall," he concluded.According to Dixit, 'Ehsaas' highlights the struggles, sacrifices and emotions of a squash player, using music as a medium to introduce the sport to a wider audience while celebrating the perseverance required to succeed at the highest level. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Indian squash player Ravi Dixit has heaped praise on teenage sensation Anahat Singh following her historic World Junior Squash Championships triumph, saying the 18-year-old has the talent and mindset to achieve even greater success after becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious title.Speaking at the launch event of his first song 'Ehsaas' in Delhi on Sunday, Dixit said he had seen Anahat's growth firsthand and credited her dedication and support system for her remarkable rise. "Anahat Singh is definitely very talented. Last year, we went to Malaysia to represent India for the Asian Doubles Tournament. We were all there," he told ANI.Anahat scripted history on Saturday by defeating Egypt's Ruqayya Salem 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the girls' singles final to become the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championships title. The top seed also ended Egypt's 15-year dominance in the event and capped a dominant campaign in which she dropped only two games across six matches.Dixit believes Anahat's achievement is a landmark moment for Indian squash and said, "What she has done for the World Junior Championship is fantastic. There can't be better news for India, especially for squash. So yes, I wish her all the best for the Olympics and upcoming tournaments."The seasoned player said Anahat's steady improvement over the years had been driven by her determination and the guidance of her coaches. "When she started playing, she wasn't like this, but gradually, when she started getting tournaments for achievement in India, she decided that she could do better," Dixit said.He added, "Her coaches helped her a lot. When we play with her and give her tips, she realizes she can do anything. And I think she's making us proud with all these tournaments and things.""She's been playing since under-11. Her journey has been going on since then. And today, she's playing under-19 and becoming a World Junior Champion. I think it's good news for everyone," he further added.Dixit was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of his debut song 'Ehsaas', which portrays the journey of a squash player. He said the project was aimed at creating greater awareness about the sport among the public."I think this is my story. Because I'm a squash player, it's very important for me to show my game, which you can easily see in the poster as well," said Dixit.He added, "I think the thought of 'Ehsaas' (feeling) came to me because very few people in India know about squash."He explained that the idea was born out of discussions with friends on how to make squash more relatable through music and cinema. "When I discussed this with my friends, they gave me the idea that we can do something like this. Because nothing reaches people faster than Bollywood," he revealed."I've signed three songs with Red Ribbon, and this is the first song. So let's see what the response is overall," he concluded.According to Dixit, 'Ehsaas' highlights the struggles, sacrifices and emotions of a squash player, using music as a medium to introduce the sport to a wider audience while celebrating the perseverance required to succeed at the highest level. (ANI)