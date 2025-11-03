BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla hailed the Indian women's cricket team's 'monumental' World Cup 2025 victory, praising their performance against top teams and announcing a prize money of Rs 51 crores for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led squad.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla hailed the Indian women's cricket team's World Cup 2025 victory over South Africa as a monumental achievement, praising their exceptional performance against strong teams like Australia, New Zealand, and Proteas. He expressed optimism about the women's team's future success and highlighted the Board's recognition of their efforts, announcing a prize money of Rs 51 crores for the winning team.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I think it's the biggest achievement as far as Indian women's cricket is concerned. The way they have performed, they have shown their skills, those were unparalleled. I think the entire world was stunned to see Indian players playing like this. First defeating Australia, defeating New Zealand and then defeating South Africa, they were a very strong team, and our women have defeated them. We have already announced a prize money of Rs 51 crores for our winning team, and I am very optimistic that in future also Indian women's cricket will do wonders, " Rajeev Shukla told ANI.

India's ICC Trophy Haul

With this memorable triumph, India now holds three ODI World Cup trophies across both men's and women's cricket. The first piece of silverware was brought home by Kapil Dev-led India in 1983. India added the second trophy on home soil under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2011. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has now lifted the third title at home.

India also possesses two T20 World Cup titles (2007, 2024) and as many ICC Champions Trophy titles (2013, 2025).

World Cup 2025 Final Recap

On Sunday at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, India experienced euphoria with a 52-run triumph over South Africa. India powered its way to a commanding 298/7 on the back of Shafali Verma's fiery 87(78) and Deepti Sharma's composed run-a-ball 58. In reply, South Africa faltered on 246 in 45.3 overs, despite a counter-attacking 101(98) from captain Laura Wolvaardt. (ANI)