Lucknow Super Giants have revealed their squad changes for IPL 2027, releasing Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje while retaining key stars. The team acquired Sam Curran and Kuldeep Yadav via trades, leaving a remaining purse of INR 47.45 crore.

Lucknow Super Giants Reshuffles Squad Before IPL 2027 Mega Auction

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) released pacer Avesh Khan, South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje and several other players as the franchise announced its retained and released list on Tuesday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 auction, scheduled to be held in Goa on December 16.

Earlier, the franchise traded out captain Rishabh Pant to Delhi Capitals and brought in Kuldeep Yadav as part of the deal. Earlier today, Lucknow Super Giants acquired all-rounder Sam Curran from Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore, while pacer Mohammed Shami and M. Siddharth moved from LSG to RR for Rs 8 crore and Rs 75 lakh, respectively. Among the other players released by LSG are Matthew Breetzke, George Linde, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naman Tiwari and Himmat Singh.

LSG retained a core group comprising overseas players Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran and Josh Inglis, alongside Indian players Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed and Digvesh Rathi. The franchise also retained Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Singh, Arjun Tendulkar and Arshin Kulkarni. Kuldeep Yadav and Sam Curran have joined the squad through trades, strengthening LSG's bowling and all-round options ahead of the 2027 season.

Following the retentions and releases, LSG have a remaining purse of INR 47.45 crore, with seven slots to fill, including three overseas slots, ahead of the December 16 auction. The franchise will look to utilise its available purse to strengthen the squad as it prepares for the upcoming IPL season.