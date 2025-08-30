Rahul Dravid has resigned as head coach of the Rajasthan Royals after a challenging season. Despite the team's ninth-place finish, Dravid's influence on the young players was significant, and he remains a respected figure within the franchise.

For Rajasthan Royals fans, Saturday brought a bittersweet moment. Rahul Dravid, the man once fondly called “The Wall” of Indian cricket, has stepped down as the franchise’s head coach after just one season in charge.

Dravid’s return to the pink jersey had raised hopes when he took over last year, fresh from his tenure with Team India. But the 2025 season turned out to be a difficult one for the Royals — just four wins in 14 matches, and a ninth-place finish in the league. Results may not have gone their way, but his influence stretched far beyond the scoreline.

The Royals captured that sentiment perfectly in their farewell message on X: “Your presence in Pink inspired both the young and the seasoned. Forever a Royal. Forever grateful.”

In a longer statement, the franchise praised Dravid for leaving his mark on the squad: “Rahul has been central to the Royals’ journey for many years. His leadership has influenced a generation of players, instilled strong values within the squad, and left an indelible mark on the culture of the franchise. As part of the franchise structural review, Rahul had been offered a broader position at the franchise, but has chosen not to take this.”

For Royals fans, Dravid’s exit feels like the closing of a circle. He first wore the pink as a player, then returned years later as a mentor and head coach. Though the team struggled this season, his steady presence was a guiding light for the youngsters in the squad, many of whom grew up idolizing him.

His departure also reflects a larger shift in the IPL coaching carousel. Just weeks earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders parted ways with Chandrakant Pandit, who had guided them to the 2024 title. Now, with the IPL 2026 mega auction on the horizon, both franchises will look to rebuild not just their squads, but their leadership as well.

For the Royals, though, Dravid’s legacy will always be more than wins and losses. He leaves as he arrived — respected, admired, and forever a Royal.