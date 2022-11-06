Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Ben Chilwell to miss out on England stint with hamstring injury

    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 12:06 PM IST

    Players keep getting injured before the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, as England has another in the form of Ben Chilwell, who has suffered a hamstring injury, playing for Chelsea. It would have been his maiden WC.

    Image credit: Getty

    As the date for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar inches closer, setbacks keep occurring for different sides regarding player injuries. England is the latest side to suffer another injury setback, as Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. The former Leicester City star suffered the same during the UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, as he underwent scans to determine the extent of the injury on Friday. Chelsea announced that there was a 'significant' problem with his injury, eventually ruling him out of the World Cup contention for national head coach Gareth Southgate.

    Image credit: Getty

    Chilwell took to his Twitter handle to write, "Following my ACL injury, I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won't be possible following my scan results. I'll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support."

    ALSO READ: QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 - BRAZIL NO MORE DEPENDENT ON NEYMAR, BELIEVES LEGENDARY CAFU

    Image credit: Getty

    Chilwell recently returned from a cruciate knee ligament injury. He was back with a bang to the Chelsea squad and turned out to be a valuable asset for the club, making him one of the major favourites to make it to the English World Cup squad. Currently, he has no estimated return date, while his club and English teammate Raheem Sterling responded to his Twitter post by saying, "Prayers up for my guy Chilly. Minor setback, major comeback."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football la liga I was born here, and I will die here - Gerard Pique after emotional final Barcelona game-ayh

    'I was born here, and I will die here' - Pique after emotional final Barcelona game

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: 5th straight defeat for NorthEast United as Kerala Blasters get back on winning track-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 5th straight defeat for NorthEast United as Kerala Blasters get back on winning track

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs NED, South Africa vs Netherlands: Dutch knock Proteas out of semis contention; Indians rejoice-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dutch knock Proteas out of semis contention; Indians rejoice

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Danushka Gunathilaka arrested on rape charges in Sydney; Sri Lanka team leaves without him-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Gunathilaka arrested on rape charges in Sydney; SL team leaves without him

    football isl 2022-23 fresh off kolkata derby win atk mohun bagan aim to end mumbai city fc unbeaten streak snt

    ISL 2022-23: Fresh off Kolkata derby win, ATK Mohun Bagan aim to end Mumbai City FC’s unbeaten streak

    Recent Stories

    Leicester communal clashes: Social media influencers created fake Hindutva terrorism narrative, says report

    Leicester communal clashes: Social media influencers created fake Hindutva terrorism narrative, says report

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP releases party manifesto; see key announcements here AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: BJP releases party manifesto; see key announcements here

    Alia Bhatt to become mother soon: Mahesh Bhatt is excited and waiting to become a grandfather RBA

    Alia Bhatt to become mother soon: Mahesh Bhatt is excited and waiting to become a grandfather

    football la liga I was born here, and I will die here - Gerard Pique after emotional final Barcelona game-ayh

    'I was born here, and I will die here' - Pique after emotional final Barcelona game

    Will Shah Rukh Khan have family reality show like 'The Kardashian'? Here's what he said RBA

    Will Shah Rukh Khan have family reality show like 'The Kardashian'? Here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon