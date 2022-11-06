Qatar World Cup 2022: Ben Chilwell to miss out on England stint with hamstring injury

Players keep getting injured before the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, as England has another in the form of Ben Chilwell, who has suffered a hamstring injury, playing for Chelsea. It would have been his maiden WC.

As the date for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar inches closer, setbacks keep occurring for different sides regarding player injuries. England is the latest side to suffer another injury setback, as Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. The former Leicester City star suffered the same during the UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, as he underwent scans to determine the extent of the injury on Friday. Chelsea announced that there was a 'significant' problem with his injury, eventually ruling him out of the World Cup contention for national head coach Gareth Southgate.

Chilwell took to his Twitter handle to write, "Following my ACL injury, I worked so hard to make sure I was ready for the World Cup. It has always been a dream of mine. Unfortunately, this won't be possible following my scan results. I'll do all I can to get back playing for Chelsea ASAP. Thanks for the messages of support."

