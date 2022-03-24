Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: BYJU'S becomes official sponsor; 1st Indian firm to sponsor FIFA

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played in Qatar in November-December. BYJU'S has become the tournament's official sponsor, becoming the first Indian firm to do so.

    The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played in Qatar, with the tournament scheduled to run November 21-December 18. In the meantime, Indian online educational firm BYJU'S has become the tournament's official sponsor. The company has become the first Indian firm to sponsor an international football tournament involving FIFA.

    In its statement, BYJU'S noted, "Through this partnership, BYJU'S will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022™ marks, emblem and assets, and run unique promotions to connect with passionate football fans around the world. It will also create engaging and creative content with educational messages as part of a multifaceted activation plan."

    ALSO READ: World Cup 2022 play-offs - Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Zlatan, Bale, others risk missing trip to Qatar

    FIFA's Chief Commercial Officer, Kay Madati, said, "FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football to enact positive societal change. We're delighted to partner with a company like BYJU'S, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world."

    "We look forward to supporting the promotion of BYJU'S educational learning opportunities and having them join the global drumbeat of excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2022 through its association with this groundbreaking tournament," he added.

    ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022 - Tickets go on sale; here's how to buy

    On the other hand, BYJU'S founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran, stated, "We are excited to be sponsoring the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the biggest single-sport event in the world. It is a matter of pride for us to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and champion the integration of education and sport. Sport is a big part of life and brings together people worldwide. Just as football inspires billions, we at BYJU'S hope to inspire the love of learning in every child's life through this partnership."

