    Qatar World Cup 2022: Tickets go on sale; here's how to buy

    First Published Mar 23, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played in Qatar between November and December. Tickets for the tournament have gone on sale, and here's how you can purchase them.

    The clock is ticking fast as the time approaches towards the most extensive football spectacle, the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Being held in Qatar, the tournament will be held outside its conventional June-July period to avoid the scorching summer in the gulf and will be played in the winter for the first time, between November 21-December 18. Meanwhile, tickets for the tournament have gone on sale from Wednesday.

    It is the second phase of ticket sales, which will run until March 29, until 2:30 pm IST. During the first phase, fans had to register for the tickets and wait for their allocation. However, the tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis in this phase. The tickets will be processed in real-time, and based on the availability, they will be confirmed instantly.

    With the enormous demands for the tickets, fans are advised to rush in for their access. The tickets are available exclusively at the official website of FIFA, while fans are advised not to purchase them from third-party sites. Below is the price chart of the tickets based on categories and competition stages:

    Group stage: Category 1 (₹16,790), Category 2 (₹12,592), Category 3 (₹5,247)
    Pre-quarters: C1 (₹20,987), C2 (₹15,740), C3 (₹7,346)
    Quarter-finals: C1 (₹32,530), C2 (₹22,037), C3 (₹15,740)
    Semi-finals: C1 (₹73,036), C2 (₹50,369), C3 (₹27,283)
    Third-place playoff: C1 (₹32,530), C2 (₹23,086), C3 (₹15,740)
    Final: C1 (₹46,172), C2 (₹76,603), C3 (₹46,172)

    Team specific
    Three-ticket: C1 (₹55,406), C2 (₹41,555), C3 (₹17,314)
    Four-ticket: C1 (₹78,492), C2 (₹22,267), C3 (₹25,395)
    Five-ticket: C1 (₹3,29,667), C2 (₹2,22,700), C3 (₹1,23,510)

    Four-stadium
    C1: ₹67,159; ₹75,554; ₹97,591
    C2: ₹50,369; ₹56,666; ₹71,357
    C3: ₹20,987; ₹25,185; ₹38,826

