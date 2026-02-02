Haryana Thunders clinched the Pro Wrestling League 2026 title in a thrilling final against Delhi Dangal Warriors. Coach Virender Dahiya credited the win to a balanced team of experienced and new players who performed exceptionally well.

Haryana Thunders coach Virender Dahiya said they focused on building a balanced team of experienced and new players, while praising the new players' performance after the team's Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 final win against Delhi Dangal Warriors on Sunday. Speaking to ANI after the team's victory in the PWL final, Dahiya said they aimed for a balanced team ahead of the start of PWL and highlighted that women wrestlers from all six teams will compete in the upcoming Asian Games and Olympics. "Since the auction, the owners and I were of the opinion that we need to select a balanced team, consisting of both experienced and new players... The new players performed extremely well... Women players from all six teams will be seen competing in the Asian Games and the Olympics," Virender Dahiya said.

Player's Ambitions

Haryana Thunders wrestler Kajal said she is pleased with the league's results and aims to compete in the 2026 Asian Games and win a gold medal at the 2028 Olympics in LA. "It feels very good. Our hardwork throughout the league has yielded results. My next aim is the 2026 Asian Games and a gold medal in the 2028 Olympics at LA," Kajal told ANI.

Dramatic Final Clinches Title for Haryana

Coming to the PWL final between Haryana Thunders and Delhi Dangal Warriors on Sunday, Haryana Thunders were crowned champions of the Pro Wrestling League 2026 after a gripping, back-and-forth final that went down to the very last bout against Delhi Dangal Warriors at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday night, according to a release. With the scores locked at 4-4 after eight bouts, it all came down to the final women's 62kg clash, where Paris Olympic silver medallist Iryna Koliadenko delivered a masterclass under pressure. Her emphatic technical superiority sealed a dramatic 5-4 victory and the PWL 2026 title for Haryana Thunders, capping off one of the most intense finals in league history. Haryana Thunders will take home ₹1.5 crore prize money along with the PWL 2026 trophy, while the runner-up Delhi Dangal Warriors will receive ₹75 lakh.

Individual Accolades

Among the individual awards, Turan Bayramov of Delhi Dangal Warriors received the Player of the Tournament award worth ₹2.5 lakh for his 7 out of 7 bout wins in the 57 kg men's category, accumulating a total of 59 points in PWL 2026, while Chandermohan from Punjab Royals was the highest point scorer of the tournament. Neha Sangwan (Haryana Thunders) won the Player of the Match for keeping the final alive till the last bout, while Ronak (Delhi Dangal Warriors) won Fighter of the Match for his impressive performance in the men's 125 kg category. Impact player of the match was claimed by Akshay Dhere (Haryana Thunders) for her strong performance in the 57 kg men's category.

How the Final Unfolded

The championship night opened with Delhi drawing first blood through undefeated Turan Bayramov in the 74kg men's bout, as he raced to an early lead and controlled proceedings for an 8-1 win.

Haryana responded immediately in the 76 kg women's category, where U20 World Champion Kajal Dhochack edged past European Champion Anastasiya Alpyeeva 3-1 to level the tie.

Momentum shifted again in the 65 kg men's bout when Delhi captain Sujeet Kalkal produced a stunning late surge to defeat World Championships silver medallist Tumur Ochir Tulga 8-6.

Haryana answered through their talisman and multiple-time world champion Yui Susaki, who showcased her pedigree with a dominant technical superiority win over Saarika to make it 2-2.

Delhi regained the lead in the 86kg men's bout as Asian Championship bronze medallist Vafaeipour Hadi Bakhtiar overpowered Ashirov Ashraf 11-0, before Haryana struck back strongly through Akshay Dhere, who overwhelmed Delhi's Amit Kumar by technical superiority in the 57kg men's contest.

The heavyweight clash then proved pivotal, with Ronak producing a commanding performance to defeat Anirudh Gulia 12-2, putting Delhi 4-3 ahead.

Haryana refused to relent, and Neha Sangwan kept the final alive by pinning Anjali in the 57 kg women's bout to level the scores once more at 4-4.

With the championship hanging in the balance, Iryna Koliadenko rose to the occasion in the decisive 62 kg women's bout. Using her experience and composure, the Paris Olympic silver medallist took down Anjli through relentless turn-and-exposure sequences, closing out a 16-0 technical superiority victory to clinch the title for Haryana Thunders and spark celebrations from the Haryana camp.

Haryana Thunders' title triumph brought the curtain down on a memorable PWL 2026 season, defined by drama, depth, and a final that lived up to its billing in every sense. (ANI)