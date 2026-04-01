PV Sindhu has stressed the need for fitness and injury prevention ahead of a packed season leading to the Asian Games 2026. The two-time Olympic medallist also commented on the support ecosystem for different sports in India.

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu has emphasised the importance of maintaining fitness and avoiding injuries as she prepares for a packed competitive calendar leading up to major events like the Asian Games 2026. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of a Puma & Hyrox event in Bengaluru, Sindhu acknowledged that the upcoming season will be demanding due to back-to-back tournaments, making physical conditioning and injury prevention crucial for sustained performance.

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'Staying Injury-Free is Very Important'

"It's a busy year for us, but it's very important to stay injury-free. I think that's very, very important at the moment. We have back-to-back tournaments, but staying injury-free and being fit is very important," Sindhu said.

The two-time Olympic medallist underlined that staying physically fit will play a key role in ensuring consistency and readiness for high-level competitions.

On Support for Indian Athletes

Responding to a question on whether athletes receive sufficient attention compared to cricketers in terms of support and focus, Sindhu said every sport has its own identity and ecosystem, adding that increased support for all disciplines is always welcome.

"I think every sport is different. Every sport has its own individuality and support. We are happy with the support, and the more the support, the better it is for any one of us," she said.

She further noted that stronger support systems across sports help athletes gain experience, improve performance, and bring medals for the country on the global stage. "It's always nice to see a lot of athletes getting that support because they can actually go out and play for our country, get experience and actually get medals for our country," Sindhu added.

The two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu's comments come at a time when Indian athletes are intensifying preparations for major international events, with fitness management and workload balance becoming key focus areas in the lead-up to the Asian Games. (ANI)