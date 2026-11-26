The ISSO National Games Yoga Championship 2026 successfully concluded at Symbiosis World School, Pune. Student-athletes from international schools across India competed in U-14, U-17, and U-19 categories, highlighting talent and discipline.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) successfully concluded its prestigious ISSO National Games Yoga Championship 2026, hosted at Symbiosis World School, Pune, recently. The championship brought together promising young yoga practitioners from leading international curriculum schools across the country, competing across the Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 (Boys & Girls) categories, according to a press release from ISSO. The tournament showcased extraordinary discipline, poise, flexibility, and mental focus as student-athletes demonstrated complex asanas and rhythmic yoga sequences. Serving as a vital platform for holistic student development, the championship also acts as a stepping stone for top performers to advance to the upcoming School Games Federation of India (SGFI) National School Games.

Championship Results

Under-14 Category: Vihaan Vijaykumar Chavan of Sanjay Ghodawat International School won Traditional (Single) and Artistic (Single) in the Boys category, while Adira Vijay of The Shri Ram School Moulsari won Traditional (Single) in the Girls category. Samaira Kakkad of Anand Niketan International won Artistic (Single) in the Girls category. In Artistic (Pair), Vihaan Vijaykumar Chavan and Niranjan Atul Patil of Sanjay Ghodawat International School won the Boys title, while Adira Vijay and Aaira Vijay of The Shri Ram School Moulsari won the Girls title. In Rhythmic (Pair), Avyaan Singhi and Shreehan Dhawan won the Boys title, while Adira Vijay and Aaira Vijay of The Shri Ram School Moulsari won the Girls title.

Under-17 Category: Om Sanjay Parit of Sanjay Ghodawat International School won Traditional (Single) and Artistic (Single) in the Boys category, while Aveva Chetan Mehta of Utpal Shanghvi Global School won Traditional (Single) in the Girls category and Sanvi Vivek of Sri Vani International School won Artistic (Single). In Artistic (Pair), Manisatosh Rajkishor Dadage and Om Sanjay Parit of Sanjay Ghodawat International School won the Boys title, while Amaira Tauro and Thir Gada of Utpal Shanghvi Global School won the Girls title. In Rhythmic (Pair), Amaira Tauro and Aveva Chetan Mehta of Utpal Shanghvi Global School won the Girls title.

Under-19 Category: Arjun Singh Rathore of The Shri Ram School Moulsari won Traditional (Single) and Artistic (Single) in the Boys category, while Nandika Singh of the same school won Traditional (Single) in the Girls category. Mahera Punjani of Utpal Shanghvi Global School won Artistic (Single) in the Girls category. In Artistic (Pair), Pari Shah and Ariana Jhaveri of Utpal Shanghvi Global School won the Girls title, while Pari Shah and Mahera Punjani of the same school won Rhythmic (Pair) in the Girls category.

Speaking on the success of the event, Akanksha Thapak, Director, ISSO, said, "At ISSO, our mission has always been to nurture sports as a way of life and foster holistic growth among young learners. Yoga goes beyond physical agility, it cultivates mindfulness, balance, and inner resilience, qualities that empower students both on and off the mat. Witnessing the dedication and grace displayed by athletes across the U-14, U-17, and U-19 categories at Symbiosis World School was truly inspiring. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our host school for their seamless execution and commitment to elevating school sports."

The International Schools Sports Organisation (ISSO) continues its pioneering mission of promoting competitive sports across international curriculum schools affiliated with globally recognized boards such as IB, Cambridge, and other international frameworks, creating structured pathways from school-level championships to national and international arenas. (ANI)