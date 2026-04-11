PV Sindhu hailed Ayush Shetty as a 'generational talent' after he defeated World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn to enter the Badminton Asia Championships final, becoming only the second Indian man ever to reach the continental event's final.

PV Sindhu Hails 'Generational Talent' Ayush Shetty

Following shuttler Ayush Shetty's qualification to the final of the Badminton Asia Championships, India's two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu hailed him as a "generational talent" and went on to rank him amongst the best youngsters she has come across.

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Shetty produced one of the biggest performances of his career, defeating World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn to storm into the final of the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo on Saturday. In a high-intensity semifinal clash, Shetty showed remarkable resilience after losing the opening game. He bounced back strongly to register a 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 win, turning the match around with sharp attacking play and control in the longer rallies.

Taking to X, she wrote, "I have consistently maintained that he is a generational talent. In terms of pure natural ability, he stands right up there with the very best young players I have come across. There is a prodigious level of talent in him, and it is something you immediately recognise when you see him on court. He has been training in my training group for the past three weeks along with coach Irwan, and this period has only reinforced my belief in his potential." I have consistently maintained that he is a generational talent. In terms of pure natural ability, he stands right up there with the very best young players I have come across. There is a prodigious level of talent in him, and it is something you immediately recognize when you… https://t.co/xqfsSCsZZb — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) April 11, 2026

'Strong Presence on Court'

Sindhu went on to say that he has a "strong presence on the court" and his height gives him an "excellent reach". The legendary shuttler also pointed out his "very deep, heavy smash" that can put pressure on his opponents. "Physically, he has a strong presence on court. His height gives him excellent reach, and he already possesses a very deep, heavy smash that can put opponents under serious pressure. What also stands out is his defensive instinct. He stays very low, reads the shuttle well, and shows a natural ability to absorb pressure in rallies. Like any young athlete with immense potential, there are areas that will determine how far he ultimately goes," he added.

He also said that fitness and staying injury-free will play a critical role in shaping his long-term career, and this is one aspect that should be focused on. She also hailed his attitude and seriousness towards the sport. "Fitness and the ability to remain injury-free will be absolutely critical in shaping his long term career, and that is something we must continue to focus on carefully. What has been particularly encouraging over these last three weeks is his attitude. He has trained with great seriousness alongside me, Coach Irwan, and the extended team, and the early signs of progress are already beginning to show," she concluded.

Shetty's Comeback Victory Over World No. 1

Kunlavut, who dominated the first game with his pace and precision, looked in complete control early on. The Thai star's shot placement and ability to force errors from Shetty helped him comfortably take the opening game 21-10, raising expectations of a straight-games finish.

However, the Indian shuttler responded with composure in the second game. Shetty adjusted his tempo, reduced unforced errors, and began to match Kunlavut's intensity from the baseline. The change in strategy paid off as he edged a tightly contested second game 21-19, levelling the match and shifting momentum.

The decider saw both players push each other in long, physically demanding rallies. Shetty maintained his aggressive intent while also displaying patience in crucial moments. At 17-17, Shetty stepped up with key points under pressure, sealing the final four consecutive points to complete a memorable comeback victory.

Historic Achievement for Indian Badminton

Shetty will now head into the final full of confidence, having already delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament.

The win marks a historic moment for Indian badminton. After beating Vitidsarn, Shetty has become only the second Indian, after Dinesh Khanna in 1965, to reach the men's singles final at the continental event. He had earlier secured a medal by reaching the semi-finals, becoming the first Indian men's singles player since HS Prannoy in 2018 to achieve the feat. (ANI)