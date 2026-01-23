Cameron Nicholas Scott clinched a victory in the demanding Stage Three of the Pune Grand Tour 2026 after a ferocious sprint. Despite finishing sixth, Luke Mudgway retained the overall leader's 'Yellow Jersey' with a narrow 14-second advantage.

Stage Three of the Pune Grand Tour 2026 unfolded as the most demanding chapter yet in the race's narrative, pushing riders to their limits across the Western Ghats Gateway, according to a release. The peloton rolled out from the Saswad Municipal Council at Chandan Tekadi at 12:30 pm, flagged off by Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Guardian Minister of Pune.

Scott Sprints to Stage Three Victory

As the riders surged into Baramati and approached the finish at Vidya Pratishthan, Pencil Chowk, the stage came down to a ferocious sprint after hours of attrition. Emerging strongest was Cameron Nicholas Scott of Li Ning Star, China, who clocked at 03:04:13. Scott's acceleration proved decisive in the final metres, edging out Georgios Bouglas (03:04:13) of Burgos Burpellet BH, Spain, who had led for long stretches, only to be caught in the final kick. Timothy Dupont (03:04:13) of Tarteletto-Isorex, Belgium, completed the podium, whereas Zeb Kyffin of Terengganu Cycling team, Malaysia, finished fourth. Just behind the leading quadruple, Clement Alleno (03:04:13) of Burgos Burpellet BH, Spain, crossed the line in fourth, having topped the overall King of the Mountains standings and winning the Polka Dot Jersey. Stage One and Two winner Luke Mudgway (03:04:13) could not match the pace at the sharp end this time, finishing sixth.

Mudgway Retains Yellow Jersey Amidst Tight Competition

Despite missing out on the podium, Mudgway limited his losses expertly as he won the Green Jersey for the Best Sprinter, and more importantly, retained the 'Yellow Jersey' as overall General Qualification leader. After three stages, Mudgway sits atop the general classification with a cumulative time of 07:36:10, holding a slender 14-second advantage over Carter Alan Bettles of Roojai Insurance Winspace, Thailand. Yorben Lauryssen, of Tarteletto-Isorex, Belgium, remains firmly in the mix, just 17 seconds off the lead.

'Harder Than Expected': Scott on Grueling Stage

The early climbs immediately stretched the bunch, while repeated accelerations from rival teams left little opportunity for recovery. Riders were forced into single file over exposed sections, with crosswinds adding to the difficulty of the route, which flattened briefly before rising again. After the finish, Cameron Scott admitted the stage had been tougher than many anticipated, "I think it was a lot harder than people expected," he said. "The first two climbs were quite tough, and the pace really stayed on over the top. There were lots of attacks from the other teams, and the race didn't really stop until we got through the next town and onto the straight roads, but even then, it was a little bit crosswind, so it was actually quite a tough day."

Asked what stood out most, Scott highlighted the twisting roads over the crest of the climbs, "The roads over the top of the climb," he said. "They were really twisty, and I had a lot of fun, actually. Lots of corners and just high-speed single file," Scott said.

Other Classifications and Jersey Winners

Away from the stage win, the secondary classifications continued to evolve. The Orange Jersey for the 'Best Asian Rider' remained with Jambaljamts Sainbayar of Burgos Burpellet BH, whose consistency across all terrains has made him one of the revelations of the tour. Dutch prospect Viego Tijssen of Wielerploeg Groot Amsterdam, Netherlands, once again claimed the White Jersey as the Best Young Rider (U-23), while Harshveer Singh Sekhon of the Indian National Team reclaimed the Blue Jersey after emerging as India's Leading Performer on the day.

Looking Ahead: Stage Four and the Final Showdown

With three stages completed, the Pune Grand Tour now turns toward its conclusion. Stage Four, the Pune Pride Loop, will cover 95 kilometres with an elevation of 578 metres, threading through the city's modern avenues and historic landmarks, including Shaniwar Wada. Technical sections and a likely high-speed finish promise one last opportunity for drama.

The Yellow Jersey remains on Luke Mudgway's shoulders, but with gaps measured in seconds, the Pune Grand Tour's final chapter is still wide open. (ANI)