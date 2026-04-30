Ravi Shastri has praised Cheteshwar Pujara's contribution to India's historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy wins in Australia, calling the achievement 'as good as winning the World Cup' and describing the batter as a resilient 'soldier' for the team.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has praised Cheteshwar Pujara's crucial contribution in India's historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia, calling the achievement "as good as winning the World Cup." In the 2018-19 series, Pujara played a defining role with 521 runs in four matches at an impressive average of 74.42. His performance included three centuries and one half-century, forming the backbone of India's batting effort.

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In the 2020-21 series, the right-handed batter once again delivered crucial contributions under pressure, scoring 271 runs in four matches at an average of 33.87. His tally featured three fifties, reflecting his ability to grind out runs in challenging conditions.

'Pujara was our soldier'

Reflecting on the landmark series win, Shastri said no Asian team had ever defeated Australia in a Test series on their home soil, highlighting the magnitude of the challenge. He also pointed to Australia's dominant record at home, noting their strength in red-ball cricket, including performances in the Ashes.

Describing Pujara's role, Shastri said the batter was like a "soldier" who absorbed repeated blows but continued to fight across both tours in Australia as well as in England. He added that Pujara's resilience and presence at the crease were vital to India's success.

"It was as good as winning the World Cup. No Asian team had ever beaten Australia in Australia in a Test series. Everyone saw what they did to England in the Ashes a few months earlier. So, it's the toughest tour. And Pujara, he was our soldier, taking blows and still fighting it out on both tours and even in England. So, his presence was crucial; we wouldn't have done it without him," JioStar expert Shastri said.

Historic Back-to-Back Series Wins

India's historic Test series wins in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia are widely regarded as one of the greatest achievements in Indian cricket history. The landmark 2018-19 series saw India become the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia, sealing a 2-1 victory and ending the hosts' long-standing dominance at home in red-ball cricket.

India repeated the feat in the 2020-21 series, once again winning 2-1 in challenging circumstances marked by injuries and the absence of several key players. The series is especially remembered for India's famous win at the Gabba, where they broke Australia's long-standing unbeaten record at the venue.

The back-to-back series victories highlighted India's resilience overseas, with strong contributions from both experienced players and emerging talent, further cementing their status in Test cricket history.

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