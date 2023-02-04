Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PT Usha breaks down; alleges hooliganism and encroachment at Usha School of Athletics

    PT Usha is currently serving as the first women chief of the IOA. On Saturday, she broke down and alleged that there had been instances of hooliganism and encroachment at her Usha School of Athletics in Kerala.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 4, 2023, 4:56 PM IST

    Legendary Indian athlete and current Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha broke down in front of the media on Saturday while claiming illegal encroachment in and around her academy in Kerala. Addressing media persons in New Delhi, she alleged that there had been hooliganism and encroachment at the Usha School of Athletics in Balussery.

    Usha said she had demanded adequate security at her academy, especially for the female athletes, from the Kerala government. While she alleged that such acts have been happening at her academy for a long time, despite several complaints, hardly any action has been taken. The Member of Parliament also alleged that the all-women academy had witnessed incidents of drug addicts frequently visiting the place. 

    Usha further alleged that when a wedding was held in the adjoining area of the school, the waste was dumped at the academy's compound. She stated that the place had become more prone to violence since she became a Member of Parliament. A red flag placed near the road of the school was after she complained to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

    "Don't know who it is [doing such kinds of stuff]. It is aching a lot. People who are behind this have the tacit approval of the members of the local panchayat. This place has turned out two Olympians and several medal winners. We are liable for assuring the protection of girls. Of the 25 children [in the academy], 11 are North Indians. Selection is going to happen on the 12th [of this month]," said Usha, urging the government to take immediate measures to prevent people from trespassing on the property and alleging that the panchayat authorities are carrying out illegal construction on the land of the school.

