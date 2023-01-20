'Vinesh Phogat was mentally harassed': Wrestlers write letter to PT Usha against WFI chief

Union minister Anurag Thakur who arrived at his Delhi residence late last evening from Chandigarh met with the wrestlers and the meeting stretched into the early hours of today. According to reports it ended on an indecisive note.

Top Indian wrestlers who are staging protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chairman Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, have written a letter to Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha on Friday (January 20) claiming the nation's decorated grappler Vinesh Phogat was mentally harassed by federation chief after she missed out on an Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The letter also mentioned that WFI has been abusing several youngsters as well as claiming misappropriation of funds.

Also read: Loan fraud case: Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot gets interim bail

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Singh, who is under pressure to resign from his position over allegations of sexual exploitation of women wrestlers, said he will "expose" the "political conspiracy" on Friday afternoon in a press conference.

Singh, who is also a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh in a post on his Facebook said that he will hold a press conference at the Wrestling Training Centre in Nawabganj in Gonda district of the state.

While the press conference was earlier said to be held at noon, the timing was changed to after 4 pm today. The development comes hours after some wrestlers had a late-night meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday.

Also read: T-shirt off, jacket on: Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kathua

Thakur who arrived at his Delhi residence late last evening from Chandigarh met with the wrestlers and the meeting stretched into the early hours of today. According to sources it ended on an indecisive note.

The Union Sports Ministry has also given a deadline to the WFI to respond within 72 hours to the allegations made by the wrestlers.

The Ministry stated that if the WFI fails to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, it will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011. The deadline expires on Saturday.