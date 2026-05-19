Chanmari FC scored twice in stoppage time to salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw against Rajasthan United FC. After trailing 2-0, goals from Lalruatsanga and Michael Lalbiaksanga in the 92nd and 98th minutes secured a point for Chanmari.

Chanmari FC scored twice in stoppage time to salvage a dramatic 2-2 draw against Rajasthan United FC in their final Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 Championship Phase fixture at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday. Rajasthan appeared set to secure their first win of the Championship Phase after establishing a two-goal lead through Gerard Artigas and Thomyo L. Shimray, but Chanmari produced a late comeback through Lalruatsanga in stoppage time before substitute Michael Lalbiaksanga struck a dramatic equaliser in the 98th minute to earn a point, according to a release.

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Rajasthan will finish the season fourth with 18 points, while Chanmari are provisionally fifth with 15 points.

Rajasthan United Take Two-Goal Lead

Rajasthan United FC controlled possession in the early stages, but Chanmari threatened regularly on the counter-attack through Lalruatsanga and João Vitor de Paula Morais (Jota). Goalkeeper Dinesh Choudhary was forced into an early save to deny Lalruatsanga, while Jota later sent an ambitious effort over the crossbar.

The Desert Warriors gradually settled into their rhythm, with forwards Amadou Soukouna, Pranjal Bhumij and Thomyo combining effectively in attack alongside William Pauliankhum. However, Chanmari captain Lalrinchhana Tochhawng and defender Marlon Rangel remained resolute at the back.

Around the 25th minute, Rajasthan took the lead following a defensive lapse. Goalkeeper Zothanmawia was caught off his line after a misplaced back pass from defender Zothanpuia, allowing forward Artigas to capitalise and finish calmly from distance. Rajasthan nearly doubled the advantage moments later, but Zothanpuia recovered well to block another effort from the Spaniard.

Chanmari continued to threaten on transitions, with Jota creating problems from wide areas. However, Rajasthan struck again near half-time. Midfielder Kiatalua Tadeu Emous (Norberto) threaded a precise through ball, after winning the ball, into the path of Thomyo on the right. The winger rounded the goalkeeper before finishing from a tight angle to give Rajasthan a 2-0 lead in the 41st minute.

Chanmari Fight Back in Second Half

Chanmari started the second half with urgency and believed they had reduced the deficit inside the opening five minutes. Midfielder Joel Lalramengmawia struck from distance after a scramble inside the box, but the effort was ruled out for offside as the ball travelled through the legs of Lalruatsanga.

The Mizoram-based side continued to push forward. Jota combined well with substitute Pedro Lucas Silva (Pepe), while Lalruatsanga repeatedly troubled the Rajasthan defence down the right flank. Goalkeeper Dinesh produced a pair of important saves around the 67th and 68th minutes to deny Jota and C. Lalmuanpuia.

Chanmari came close again in the 70th minute when Jota surged into the area and slipped the ball through the legs of captain Novin Gurung before shooting, but Rajasthan defenders managed to clear the danger off the line.

Dramatic Stoppage-Time Equaliser

The breakthrough finally arrived in stoppage time. In the 92nd minute, a lofted delivery from the right found Lalruatsanga, who guided the ball into the net with his chest to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

Chanmari continued to press forward and found the equaliser deep into added time. Following a partially cleared corner in the 98th minute, substitute Michael Lalbiaksanga struck a long-range effort from the right. Dinesh failed to gather the ball cleanly, and it slipped through his legs and over the line to complete the comeback.

Chanmari FC finished strongly to secure a dramatic point, while Rajasthan United FC were left frustrated after surrendering a two-goal lead in the closing moments of their season finale. (ANI)