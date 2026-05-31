Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria announced that Chandigarh will host the Asian Relay Race Championship, an event expected to put the city on the global sports map. India will also host the 2028 Asian Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has said that Chandigarh hosting the Asian Relay Race Championship will help put the city on the global sports map and bring more opportunities to host national and international events. Kataria said it is a matter of great pride for Chandigarh that it will host the Asian Championship.

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"I express gratitude to the Asian Athletics Association for hosting the competition, the Indian federation for their support, and the Chandigarh sports department officials for their consistent efforts in developing sports in the region. Over the past two years, approximately Rs 28 crore has been spent on scholarships and awards for children participating in various competitions, and efforts have been made to improve sports infrastructure," Kataria, who is also Administrator of Chandigarh, told reporters.

"It is a matter of great pride for Chandigarh as well as the country that we got an opportunity to host the Asian Relay Race Championship, where more than 20 countries and over 250 athletes will be participating. The competition aims to put Chandigarh on the global sports map and ensure it continues to host national and international events," he added.

India Awarded Two Major Continental Competitions

The Asian Athletics Association has awarded India the hosting rights for two major continental competitions for the first time. Chandigarh will stage the 2027 Asian Relay Championships, while Bhubaneswar will host the 2028 Asian Indoor Championships. The decisions were taken at the Asian Athletics Association Council Meeting held in Hong Kong earlier this week.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Bahadur Singh Sagoo described the allotment of the two events as a significant achievement for Indian athletics. "It will be a big boost to athletics in particular and sports in general. International events will enable the athletics fraternity to witness top athletes in action," Sagoo said.

2027 Asian Relay Championships in Chandigarh

According to the AFI, the Asian Relay Championships will be held in May 2027 at Chandigarh's Sector 7 Sports Complex with support from the Chandigarh Administration. The competition will feature six events -- men's and women's 4x100m and 4x400m relays, along with mixed 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

Chandigarh Home Secretary Mandeep Singh Brar said hosting the event would further strengthen the sporting culture of the region. "Chandigarh will host the prestigious continental competition for the first time. We are all excited to welcome top athletes from other Asian countries," Brar said.

2028 Asian Indoor Championships in Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi welcomed Bhubaneswar's selection as host of the 2028 Asian Indoor Championships, saying the event would help promote sports culture in the state and serve as ideal preparation for the 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

The Asian Indoor Championships are scheduled to be held in January 2028 at Bhubaneswar's Indoor Stadium. (ANI)