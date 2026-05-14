PWL Season 5 wrestlers dominated the Senior Open Ranking tournament in Gonda, securing medals and eligibility for World and Commonwealth Championship trials. Winners included Sagar (57kg), Yash Tushir (74kg), Naveen (79kg), and Deepak Punia (92kg).

The impact of the Pro Wrestling League continued to resonate strongly on the domestic circuit as well after several grapplers who featured in the league's landmark fifth season delivered standout performances at the recently concluded Senior Open Ranking wrestling tournament in Gonda, between May 10 and 12.

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With medallists from the competition earning eligibility for the selection trials for the upcoming World Championships and Commonwealth Championships, the performances of PWL wrestlers once again underlined the league's growing importance in India's high-performance wrestling ecosystem, according to a press release.

PWL Stars Shine in Gonda

Several PWL Season 5 athletes climbed the podium with commanding displays, showcasing the value of sustained elite-level exposure and competition against top domestic and international talent provided by the league. After PWL stars brought glory to the nation in the international circuit, their success in the domestic circuit reinforces the depth of talent that the league nurtured.

Men's Freestyle Winners Dominate

In the men's freestyle category, Sagar of the UP Dominators secured the gold medal in the 57kg category, while Maharashtra Kesari wrestler Yash Tushir emerged victorious in the 74kg category with a series of dominant performances throughout the tournament. Tushir's triumph marked a particularly significant comeback story. The former World Junior bronze medallist, whose last international appearance came at the Asian Championships two years ago, battled through a difficult phase marked by knee, shoulder and toe injuries before undergoing six months of rehabilitation. In Gonda, he announced his return emphatically by defeating five opponents convincingly en route to the gold medal and securing his place in contention for upcoming global events.

Tigers of Mumbai Dangals wrestler Naveen clinched the gold medal in the 79kg category, while established Indian star Deepak Punia, representing Maharashtra Kesari in PWL Season 5, added another gold medal to his decorated career by topping the 92 kg division.

Podium Finish in Women's Competition

In the women's competition, Delhi Dangal Warriors wrestler Anjali also impressed with a podium finish, securing the silver medal in the 62kg category to strengthen her prospects ahead of the upcoming national team selection process.

PWL's Growing Influence on Indian Wrestling

The performances once again highlighted the growing influence of PWL as a platform that enables Indian wrestlers to consistently perform under pressure at the highest level. By bringing together Olympians, international stars, established Indian wrestlers and emerging prospects under one competitive structure, the league has continued to play a major role in the development of wrestling in the country, said Akhil Gupta, CEO & Promoter, PWL.

The successful return of PWL earlier this year had already reflected positively on the international stage, with several Indian and overseas wrestlers from Season 5 producing strong performances across major global competitions in the months following the league.

Held at the Noida Indoor Stadium in January, PWL Season 5 reaffirmed its stature as India's premier Olympic-style wrestling competition. Featuring six franchises, Tigers of Mumbai Dangal, Haryana Thunders, Maharashtra Kesari, UP Dominators, Punjab Royals and Delhi Dangal Warriors, the competition brought together top domestic and international wrestlers in a world-class environment, with Haryana Thunders eventually emerging as the champions.

India's biggest Olympic-style wrestling league, Pro Wrestling League, has continued to play a vital role in strengthening the country's wrestling ecosystem with the support of national wrestling bodies. The league's impact is further reflected in the fact that PWL wrestlers account for 11 of India's 17 medals at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, reinforcing its importance as a pathway for Indian wrestlers to succeed on the continental and global stage. (ANI)