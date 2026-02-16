Pro Panja League partnered with the Poonawalla Group to host a unique sporting event at their Pune residence, a first in India. Inspired by Yohan Poonawalla's son, Zayan, the event aimed to create a new, intimate format for professional sports.

A Landmark Collaboration in Indian Sports

Pro Panja League, India's premier professional arm-wrestling league co-founded by Parvin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani of Swen Entertainment, joined forces with the Poonawalla Group to host an unprecedented sporting event at the family's prestigious Pune residence recently, according to a release.

This historic partnership marks the first time a professional sporting league in India has been staged at a private home, setting a new benchmark for how elite sports can be experienced and hosted. The collaboration holds deep personal significance for the Poonawalla family as Pro Panja League was introduced to industrialist and philanthropist Yohan Poonawalla by his son, Zayan, who actively practices arm wrestling and has immersed himself in the sport's competitive spirit. This passion sparked a meaningful connection with the league and its athletes, inspiring the family to open their home and support India's homegrown sporting talent in an entirely new format.

Key Match Highlights

In the opening women's bout, four-time National gold medalist Bimla Rawat of Jaipur Veer secured a gritty 3-2 comeback victory after trailing early against 18-year-old Meghalaya standout Olivia Dkhar. This was followed by a dominant heavyweight performance from Tushar Awasthi of MP Hathodas, who shut out Mumbai Muscle's Paarth Sonni with a 2-0 win.

The main event showcased the sport's exciting evolution, highlighting the dynamic blend of established professional excellence and the promising rise of youth champions, as Yuvraj Verma of Mumbai Muscle faced Junior World Champion Aabhas Rana. Despite Rana's immense potential and international credentials, Verma delivered a decisive 3-0 sweep, showcasing the youthful strength that has defined his career and propelled him to No. 2 in India.

A New Vision for Inclusivity and Experience

Speaking on this innovative partnership, Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Group, shared, "Sport has an incredible ability to unite people across backgrounds, and that spirit is something we deeply value. Hosting Pro Panja at our home was about supporting a league that is modern, inclusive and globally relevant, offering athletes and audiences an environment that truly celebrates the sport."

Michelle Poonawalla, Director of Poonawalla Group, added, "For me, sport is as much about emotion and connection as it is about strength and competition. Bringing Pro Panja League into our home was a conscious choice to break conventions and create a setting where athletes, especially women, are seen, celebrated and felt up close. It was inspiring to witness such raw talent and determination in an environment that encouraged intimacy, inclusivity and new ways of experiencing sport."

Founders' Perspective

Pro Panja League Co-Founders Preeti Jhangiani and Parvin Dabas shared, "The Pro Panja League was built to be flexible, inclusive and open to new ways of experiencing sport. Hosting the Mega Matches at the Poonawalla residence reflected that spirit perfectly, bringing athletes and audiences closer than ever. We're grateful to Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla for their support and openness in making this event happen, and to Ajay Marwah for his role in coordinating this truly unique evening."

Pioneering the Future of Sporting Events

This collaboration between the Poonawalla Group and Pro Panja League opens exciting new pathways for the sport, demonstrating how professional athletics can be showcased in exclusive, high-end settings while maintaining the raw intensity and accessibility that defines arm wrestling. By bridging elite sport, culture, and contemporary India, this partnership establishes a pioneering model for how sporting events can be hosted, experienced, and remembered, setting the stage for Pro Panja League's continued evolution as a modern, globally relevant sporting platform. (ANI)