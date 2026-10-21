President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated Indian athletes including Ravi Rongali, Simran Sharma, and Preeti Pal for their medal wins on Day 3 of the Asian Para Games 2026, hailing their performances in a series of posts on X.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday lauded Indian athletes for their medal haul on Day 3 of the ongoing Asian Para Games 2026 in Japan. She congratulated Ravi Rongali on winning the bronze medal in the men’s shot put at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his strength and technique and wishing him continued success in future competitions. "Congratulations to Ravi Rongali on clinching the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Shot Put at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your strength and technique in the throwing circle have made this podium finish possible. May you keep pushing your limits and win more accolades," President Murmu wrote in an X post. Congratulations to Ravi Rongali on clinching the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Shot Put at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your strength and technique in the throwing circle have made this podium finish possible. May you keep pushing your limits and win more accolades. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 21, 2026

More Athletes Receive Presidential Praise

President Murmu also congratulated Sukhchain on winning the bronze medal in the men’s javelin throw at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his determination and competitive spirit while wishing him greater success in future competitions. "Heartiest congratulations to Sukhchain on clinching the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your grit and competitive spirit have carried you to the medal podium. May this success fuel many more memorable performances," President Murmu wrote in an X post. Heartiest congratulations to Sukhchain on clinching the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your grit and competitive spirit have carried you to the medal podium. May this success fuel many more memorable performances. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 21, 2026

The President hailed Karamjyoti on winning the bronze medal in the women’s discus throw at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising her strength, precision and dedication while wishing her continued success. "I extend my warm congratulations to Karamjyoti on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s Discus Throw at the Asian Para Games 2026. Field events demand immense strength, precision and relentless practice, and your performance reflects a fine command of these skills. May every throw take you closer to new achievements," President Murmu wrote in an X post. I extend my warm congratulations to Karamjyoti on winning the Bronze Medal in the Women’s Discus Throw at the Asian Para Games 2026. Field events demand immense strength, precision and relentless practice, and your performance reflects a fine command of these skills. May every throw take you closer to new achievements. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 21, 2026

She also hailed Shailesh Kumar on winning the bronze medal in the men’s long jump at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his determination and performance while wishing him greater success in the future. "I convey my warm congratulations to Shailesh Kumar on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Long Jump at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your determination and phenomenal leap on the field have brought immense pride and joy to the nation. May you continue to soar to greater heights!" President Murmu wrote in an X post. https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2112934160432345334?s=20

President Droupadi Murmu praised Haney on winning the bronze medal in the men’s discus throw at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his performance and wishing him continued success and greater achievements in the sport. "Heartiest congratulations to Haney on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s Discus Throw at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your commendable performance in the field has earned you this well-deserved medal. May you continue to extend your reach in the sport and achieve new distances in the years ahead," President Murmu wrote in an X post. https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2112933608369652017?s=20

President Murmu also praised Ravi Kartik Budigina on winning the silver medal in the men’s 100m backstroke at the Asian Para Games 2026, expressing pride in Indian para-swimmers’ performances and wishing him continued success in his sporting career. "Warm congratulations to Ravi Kartik Budigina on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 100m Backstroke at the Asian Para Games 2026. I am delighted to see Indian para-swimmers deliver impressive performances at the Games. May this Silver bring you immense satisfaction and be a milestone to cherish in your sporting career," President Murmu wrote in an X post. https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2112933194551222433?s=20

She also lauded Sharath Makanahalli on winning the silver medal in the men’s 1500m at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his pace and endurance and wishing him continued success in athletics. "I extend my heartiest congratulations to Sharath Makanahalli on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 1500m at the Asian Para Games 2026. Your achievement reflects the fine balance of pace and endurance you demonstrated in the event. I wish you many more rewarding experiences in athletics," President Murmu wrote in an X post. https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2112932693382234236?s=20

President Murmu also lauded Akira Nandan Banothu on winning the silver medal in the men’s 400m at the Asian Para Games 2026 on his debut at the Games, wishing him continued success in his athletic career. "I congratulate Akira Nandan Banothu on his Silver Medal in the Men’s 400m at the Asian Para Games 2026, a commendable result in your debut appearance at the Games. May this achievement strengthen your resolve as you take on new challenges in your athletic career," President Murmu wrote in an X post. https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2112932136164687936?s=20

President Murmu congratulated debutant Rohit Kumar on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke at the Asian Para Games 2026, encouraging him to build on this achievement and continue succeeding at the continental level. "I am happy to see debutant Rohit Kumar win the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke at the Asian Para Games 2026. This is a promising beginning to your journey at the continental level. May this medal inspire you to build on your strengths and make every new lap count," President Murmu wrote in an X post. https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2112931309408702498?s=20

She also congratulated Pranav Desai on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 100m at the Asian Para Games 2026, encouraging him to keep pushing his limits and achieve greater success in para-athletics. "I congratulate Pranav Desai on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 100m at the Asian Para Games 2026. You have made every stride count in this sprint to the finish. May you continue to push your limits and achieve more in para-athletics," President Murmu wrote in an X post. https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2112926515340181770?s=20

The President applauded Himanshu Nandal on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his technique and determination and wishing him continued success in swimming. "Hearty congratulations to Himanshu Nandal on winning the Bronze Medal in the Men’s 100m Breaststroke at the Asian Para Games 2026. You have demonstrated remarkable technique and resolve. Your podium finish is a fine achievement, and I wish you continued success in the pool," President Murmu wrote in an X post. https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2112925723438772349?s=20

President Murmu also applauded Mohammad Basil on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 100m at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising his outstanding performance and encouraging him to continue striving for excellence in para-athletics. "Congratulations to Mohammad Basil M on winning the Silver Medal in the Men’s 100m at the Asian Para Games 2026. In a race decided in seconds, your performance has earned you a place among the event’s top finishers. May this achievement encourage you to keep striving for excellence on the track," President Murmu wrote in an X post. https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2112895607535030581?s=20

President Murmu congratulated Simran Sharma on winning Gold in the Women’s 100m and setting a new Games Record at the Asian Para Games 2026. She praised Simran’s dedication and exceptional performance, highlighting her second Gold Medal at the Games as a remarkable achievement. "My heartiest congratulations to Simran on winning Gold in the Women’s 100m at the Asian Para Games 2026 and setting a new Games Record. This triumph adds a second Gold Medal to your tally at the Games, a remarkable testament to your dedication and caliber as an athlete. Your splendid performance will be remembered with pride!" President Murmu wrote in an X post. https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2112895371504680996?s=20

President Murmu also congratulated Preeti Pal on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 100m at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising her focus and athletic excellence as she secured her second medal at the Games. "I warmly congratulate Preeti Pal on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s 100m at the Asian Para Games 2026. Earning a second medal at the Games reflects your sharp focus and the calibre you have brought to the track. May your performances continue to expand the horizons of what you can achieve in athletics," President Murmu wrote in an X post. https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2112853118597939488?s=20

India Climbs in Medal Standings

India moved up from sixth to fifth in the overall standings on Day 3 of the Asian Para Games 2026, taking its medal tally to 62, comprising 14 gold, 22 silver and 26 bronze medals. Indian athletes broke Games Records, set personal bests and swept all three medals in an event in Aichi-Nagoya. (ANI)