Pretoria Capitals spinner Roston Chase hopes to get some form ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Sri Lanka and India, starting from February 7. The West Indies haven't announced their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 till now. However, Chase is looking forward to performing well for his national side if he is selected for the World Cup squad.

Chase, who is currently playing in the SA20 league, made his T20I debut against Bangladesh at Sharjah in October 2021. Since then, Chase has scalped 33 wickets in 49 matches at an average of 26.69. With the bat, he has amassed 691 runs at an average of 23.82 along with four half-centuries.

Hoping to carry form into World Cup

"I'm happy that I can play some good competitive cricket leading up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Hopefully, I can get some form and carry it straight into the World Cup, and perform well for the West Indies as well," Chase told reporters.

'An exciting, fast-paced tournament'

When asked about playing in the SA20 league, the West Indies cricketer highlighted its fast-paced nature and said he wanted to play in it. "Most of the other times, I was unavailable. And last year, when I was available, I was selected for the ILT20, which clashed with this league. So I never had the chance to really come here. But this was a last-minute option for me. And I love South Africa. I always love watching the tournament. I think it's an exciting, fast-paced tournament. So I wanted to come and play. So I didn't turn it down. And I am glad that I'm experiencing the tournament right now," he added.

Match Summary: Capitals vs Super Giants

Coming to the match, Pretoria Capitals notched up 201/4 in 20 overs, after batting first. Opener Shai Hope slammed 118 runs off 69 deliveries, along with nine fours and as many sixes. With the ball, Kwena Maphaka, David Wiese, and Gerald Coetzee took one wicket apiece for Durban Super Giants.

In response, Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97-run knock went in vain as Durban Super Giants were bundled out for 186 runs in 19.4 overs, losing the contest by 15 runs. Lungi Ngidi and Gideon Peters took three wickets each for the Capitals. (ANI)