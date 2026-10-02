Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed Lovlina Borgohain's historic boxing gold and the archery duo Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Anil Mohod's first-ever mixed recurve silver medal at the Asian Games 2026.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain and the archery duo of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Anil Mohod for their historic medal wins at the ongoing Asian Games 2026. Lovlina made history on her 29th birthday, overcoming China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the women's 75kg final to secure India's first-ever goal in this category. On the other hand, Indian archers Dhiraj and Kumkum secured India's first-ever mixed recurve archery silver medal after losing 3-5 to China's Zhu Jingyi and Li Mengqi in the gold-medal match on Friday.

Posting on X, Mandaviya wrote for Lovlina, "HISTORIC GOLD FOR BHARAT! Heartiest congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain on winning the first ever Gold Medal in the Women’s 75kg weight category boxing event at the Asian Games 2026. The entire nation is proud of you! #Cheer4Bharat." HISTORIC GOLD FOR BHARAT! 🇮🇳🥇 Heartiest congratulations to Lovlina Borgohain on winning the first ever Gold Medal in the Women’s 75kg weight category boxing event at the Asian Games 2026. The entire nation is proud of you!#Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/nw3YyeWDX8 — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 2, 2026

Congratulating Dhiraj and Kumkum, he wrote, "A HISTORIC SILVER FOR BHARAT! Congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Anil Mohod on securing the first-ever Silver Medal in the Recurve Mixed Team event at #AsianGames2026. #Cheer4Bharat". A HISTORIC SILVER FOR BHARAT! 🇮🇳🥈 Congratulations to Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Anil Mohod on securing the first-ever Silver Medal in the Recurve Mixed Team event at #AsianGames2026.#Cheer4Bharat pic.twitter.com/LcaxWEIIWs — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 2, 2026

Lovlina Borgohain's Historic Gold

Coming to the boxing clash, Lovlina produced a composed performance in the gold-medal bout, using her counter-punching effectively against an aggressive Bao to secure a unanimous victory, according to ESPN. The Chinese boxer started the contest on the front foot and threw a flurry of punches in the opening round, but Lovlina remained patient and responded with effective counters. She edged the round 3-2. Bao continued to press in the second round, but Lovlina grew in confidence and landed the cleaner punches. She took the round 4-1 to establish a 2-0 lead on the judges' scorecards.

With the gold within reach, Lovlina maintained her strategy in the third round, allowing Bao to come forward while avoiding heavy damage and finding opportunities to counter. The Indian was awarded the round unanimously to complete a 5-0 victory and claim the Asian Games title.

Archery Duo Secures Silver

In the mixed archery team final, the Indian pair, who had defeated Japan 5-3 in the semifinal earlier in the day, struggled to find their range in the opening two sets and fell 0-4 behind before mounting a fightback, according to ESPN. China dominated the opening set 38-34 to take a 2-0 lead. Zhu produced two 10s, while Li added an 8 and a 10 as China established an early advantage. India again fell short in the second set, losing 35-37. Kumkum managed only two 8s, while Dhiraj contributed a 9 and a 10, but Zhu and Li combined for 37 to put China 4-0 ahead.

Facing the prospect of the match ending in the third set, India responded strongly. Kumkum opened with an 8 before hitting a 10 with her second arrow, while Dhiraj added a 10 and a 9 to take India to 37. China needed 18 points from their final two arrows to seal the gold, but after Zhu's 10, Li could manage only a 7. India won the set 37-36 to stay alive at 2-4.

The fourth set went down to the final arrow. India posted 37, with Kumkum hitting a 9 and a 10 and Dhiraj adding a pair of 9s. China needed 19 from their final two arrows to win the match. Zhu shot a 9 before Li delivered a 10 to take China to 37, which tied the set and helped the Chinese pair seal the gold medal with a 5-3 victory.

The result also meant India missed out on the automatic Los Angeles 2028 Olympic qualification quota attached to the mixed team event. China secured the quota by winning the gold. (ANI)