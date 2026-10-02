PM Modi praised Indian archers for their historic wins at the Asian Games. The women's recurve team, featuring Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat, and Kirti Sharma, won a first-ever gold, while Dhiraj and Kumkum secured a first-ever silver.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Indian recurve archers on their historic women's recurve gold and mixed team recurve silver medal wins at the ongoing Asian Games, saying that their triumphs will serve as inspiration to young archers and showcase their "skill and zeal".

India produced a stunning upset in women's recurve archery as Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma defeated South Korea 5-3 in the gold medal match at the Asian Games 2026 on Friday to claim the country's first-ever medal in the discipline at the continental showpiece.

On the other hand, Indian archers Dhiraj and Kumkum secured India's first-ever mixed recurve archery silver medal after losing 3-5 to China's Zhu Jingyi and Li Mengqi in the gold-medal match on Friday.

PM Modi Hails Historic Wins

Posting on X, PM Modi wrote about India's history-making women's recurve trio that their "landmark victory will inspire countless young archers".

, "A historic Gold that has delighted the entire nation. Congrats to Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Anil Mohod and Kirti on winning India’s first-ever Gold Medal in the Women’s Recurve Team event at the Asian Games. Their composure and precision in a closely fought final were remarkable. This landmark victory will inspire countless young archers across the country. India is proud of our champions! Best wishes to them for their upcoming endeavours: PM @narendramodi." A historic Gold that has delighted the entire nation. Congrats to Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Anil Mohod and Kirti on winning India’s first-ever Gold Medal in the Women’s Recurve Team event at the Asian Games. Their composure and precision in a closely fought final were remarkable. This landmark victory will inspire countless young archers across the country. India is proud of our champions! Best wishes to them for their upcoming endeavours: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 2, 2026

PM Modi also hailed Dhiraj and Kumkum for their "skill and zeal".

"A splendid Silver! Proud of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Anil Mohod on winning the Silver Medal in the Recurve Mixed Team event at the Asian Games. They displayed remarkable skill and zeal, giving our nation the first-ever Silver in this event at the Asian Games. Congratulations to both our archers on this memorable achievement and best wishes for their upcoming endeavours: PM @narendramodi," posted PM Modi. A splendid Silver! Proud of Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Anil Mohod on winning the Silver Medal in the Recurve Mixed Team event at the Asian Games. They displayed remarkable skill and zeal, giving our nation the first-ever Silver in this event at the Asian Games. Congratulations to both our archers on this memorable achievement and best wishes for their upcoming endeavours: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 2, 2026

Women's Recurve Team's Golden Upset

In the women's recurve final, the Indian trio held their nerve against the dominant South Korean side, with 17-year-old Kumkum emerging as the star of the final and delivering two crucial 10s in the closing stages to seal a historic victory, according to ESPN.

India, competing in their first-ever recurve women's team final at the Asian Games, were up against a South Korean side that has traditionally dominated the discipline. The Koreans had three archers in the top four of the qualification rankings, while India's three finalists had finished 10th, 20th and 25th.

But India made the perfect start to the final. South Korea posted 54 in the opening set, but India matched the score after Ankita began with a 9, Kirti followed with a 7, and Kumkum produced a 10 under pressure to force a 1-1 split.

The second set followed a similar pattern, with both teams finishing on 56. Ankita struck two 10s while Kumkum again delivered a 10 with her final arrow to ensure India remained level at 2-2.

India then made the decisive move in the third set. Kirti opened with a 10, Ankita added a 9 and Kumkum followed with another 9 to give India a one-point lead after the first rotation. South Korea faltered in the second rotation, with all three archers recording 8s, leaving them on 51. India needed only 24 points from their final three arrows to win the set. Kirti managed an 8, Ankita added a 9 and Kumkum produced another 10 to give India a 55-51 set victory and a 4-2 lead.

With the gold medal within reach, India faced another nervy final set. South Korea responded with a strong opening rotation, scoring 28 to take a two-point advantage. India began their response with a 9 from Kirti and Ankita added another 9, leaving Kumkum needing a perfect 10 to level the set at 54 and secure the gold. The teenager delivered once again. Kumkum's 10 gave India the required 28 points, tying the fourth set and handing them a 5-3 victory in the final.

The gold also marked India's first-ever medal in the women's recurve team event at the Asian Games. Kumkum, from Maharashtra, was instrumental throughout the final, repeatedly producing 10s when India needed them most, while Ankita's experience helped steady the team during crucial moments.

Mixed Team Secures Silver Against China

Coming to the mixed archery team final, the Indian pair, who had defeated Japan 5-3 in the semifinal earlier in the day, struggled to find their range in the opening two sets and fell 0-4 behind before mounting a fightback, according to ESPN.

China dominated the opening set 38-34 to take a 2-0 lead. Zhu produced two 10s, while Li added an 8 and a 10 as China established an early advantage. India again fell short in the second set, losing 35-37. Kumkum managed only two 8s, while Dhiraj contributed a 9 and a 10, but Zhu and Li combined for 37 to put China 4-0 ahead.

Facing the prospect of the match ending in the third set, India responded strongly. Kumkum opened with an 8 before hitting a 10 with her second arrow, while Dhiraj added a 10 and a 9 to take India to 37. China needed 18 points from their final two arrows to seal the gold, but after Zhu's 10, Li could manage only a 7. India won the set 37-36 to stay alive at 2-4.

The fourth set went down to the final arrow. India posted 37, with Kumkum hitting a 9 and a 10 and Dhiraj adding a pair of 9s. China needed 19 from their final two arrows to win the match. Zhu shot a 9 before Li delivered a 10 to take China to 37, which tied the set and helped the Chinese pair seal the gold medal with a 5-3 victory.

The result also meant India missed out on the automatic Los Angeles 2028 Olympic qualification quota attached to the mixed team event. China secured the quota by winning the gold. (ANI)