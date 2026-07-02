Harry Kane's late brace secured England a 2-1 win over DR Congo. An assist from Anthony Gordon marked 100 goal involvements for Premier League players in the World Cup. Kane also surpassed Pele's World Cup goal tally, now with 13 goals.

Premier League Players Reach World Cup Milestone

After Harry Kane's brace in the FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash against DR Congo, it marked a proud moment for English club football as well, with players having featured in the Premier League, as an assist from Anthony Gordon made it 100 goal involvements from Premier League players in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

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Anthony's assist helped the Premier League feature in the 2025/26 season to have a century of goal involvements, with 54 goals and 46 assists, as per OptaJoe. Premier League's official X handle also expressed pride in this feat, posting, "Premier League players from 2025/26 have now registered 100 goal contributions at the World Cup." Premier League players from 2025/26 have now registered 100 goal contributions at the World Cup 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ypv9AlSw4C — Premier League (@premierleague) July 1, 2026

Arsenal's Assist Dominance

Arsenal players have dominated the FIFA World Cup, as far as providing assists are concerned. Six Arsenal players have provided assists in this World Cup, more than any other club. Martin Odegaard (three), Viktor Gyokeres (two), Bukayo Saka (two), Gabriel Magalhaes (one), Declan Rice (1), and Leandro Trossard (1) provided assists, as per Optajoe. They are collectively responsible for 10 assists in the tournament so far.

Kane's Masterclass Secures Comeback Win

Coming to the match, a late-stage Harry Kane masterclass, with goals in the 75th and 86th minutes, sunk DR Congo, who dominated a large chunk of the match after Brian Cipenka's opener in the seventh minute. Now, they will be travelling to Mexico for their round of 16 clash at the iconic Azteca venue against Mexico, scheduled for Monday.

Kane Surpasses Pele, Sets New Records

Kane etched his name deeper into FIFA World Cup history by overtaking Brazilian legend Pele's World Cup goal tally as his late brace inspired a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Congo DR. With his two strikes, he has 13 FIFA World Cup goals, one more than Pele. Also, he surpassed Geoff Hurst (4 goals) for the second-most FIFA WC knockout goals for England, with five. Only Gary Lineker (six) has more FIFA knockout goals than Kane. However, Kane (13) has surpassed Lineker's overall tally of 10 goals.