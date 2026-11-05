Matchweek 10 of the Premier League features Unai Emery's 200th game as Aston Villa manager facing Manchester United, plus top-tier clashes involving Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur with critical opta facts.

Premier League Matchweek 10 Overview

The fixtures in the 2026-27 Premier League season continue rolling as Matchweek 10 brings several notable fixtures. Unai Emery will take charge of his 200th Premier League game when Aston Villa visit Manchester United, who are winless in seven league games. Arsenal, with the league’s best defensive record, host promoted Hull City, having won their last 17 home games against promoted sides. Evanilson can become the first Bournemouth player to score in five consecutive Premier League games, according to a press release from the Premier League. Elsewhere, Crystal Palace host Liverpool, Leeds United face a Tottenham Hotspur side on a three-game winning run, and Nottingham Forest, yet to score at home this season, welcome Manchester City. Here are the key Opta facts ahead of the weekend.

Match Previews and Stats

Everton Vs Coventry City

This is the first meeting between the sides in any competition since January 2001, when Everton won 3-1 at Highfield Road. Coventry City will be the 45th different side Everton boss David Moyes has faced in the Premier League, moving him ahead of Alex Ferguson into outright third place for most opponents by a manager in the competition (Arsène Wenger and Roy Hodgson, 46). Coventry have scored nine goals in their last five league games but have the lowest xG in the league this season (8.3). Only Hull (96) and Crystal Palace (90) have had fewer shots than Coventry (97) in the league this season.

Leeds United Vs Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds have taken just five points from their last 13 league games against Spurs (W1 D2 L10) and are winless in their last matches in the league. However, they are unbeaten in their last eight league home games (W4 D4), their longest run in the top-flight since a 15-game streak between January and December 2001. Spurs have won their last three league games, keeping clean sheets in the last two. They have had the fourth-most shots in the league this season (148), but rank in the bottom half for expected goals (11.7) and have the lowest xG per shot (0.08). Andy Robertson could make his 341st Premier League appearance, equalling Darren Fletcher for the most by a Scottish player.

Arsenal Vs Hull City

Arsenal have kept the joint-most clean sheets (6), conceded the fewest goals (5), have the lowest xG conceded (7.24) and have faced the fewest shots on target (24) in the league this season The Gunners have won each of their last seven home league games and the last 17 at home against promoted sides, while Hull are winless in their last seven Premier League games (D5 L2). This will be Hull City’s 200th Premier League game (W43 D53 L103). Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has more assists than any other player in the league this season.

Fulham Vs Newcastle United

Fulham have won three of their last four league games against Newcastle, and none of the 18 Premier League meetings in London has been a draw (11 Fulham wins, 7 Newcastle wins). Only Crystal Palace (169) have faced more shots in the Premier League this season than Newcastle United (154). The visitors have had 29 shots on target in the league this season, with only Aston Villa having fewer (27). Fulham’s Josh King leads the league for touches in the opposition box (57). Of all players to have had 400+ touches this term, King has also had the highest share in the opposition box (13% - 57/438).

Nottingham Forest Vs Manchester City

Nottingham Forest have won one of their last nine Premier League games against Manchester City (D3 L5), a 1-0 home win in the 2024-25 season. Despite having the second-most shots in the league this season, they have scored the fewest goals (6). City won their first seven league games, only the 10th side in English top-flight history to do so, but have lost their last two. Meanwhile, Forest are winless in their last six Premier League home games (D3 L3). Morgan Gibbs-White could make his 200th Premier League appearance, 151 of his 199 so far coming for Forest.

Brighton & Hove Albion Vs Brentford

Brighton have never lost to Brentford in the Premier League at the Amex (W3 D2), while the visitors have lost their last two league games against the Seagulls. Brighton have scored the most goals in the Premier League this season (24), while Brentford are the only side to have scored in every Premier League game this season. Brighton’s Pascal Groß leads the league for chances created (24). Brentford’s Igor Thiago has either scored (2) or assisted (2) a goal in each of his last four games in all competitions, his longest run as a Brentford player.

Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool

Crystal Palace ended a 10-game winless home Premier League run against Liverpool last season, winning 2-1 at Selhurst Park. They last recorded consecutive home league victories against the Reds in 1990-91 and 1991-92. Liverpool have won their last three away league games, and manager Andoni Iraola is unbeaten in all 13 of his away league games in 2026. Alexander Isak’s six goals trail only Erling Haaland (9), while Florian Wirtz has had the most shots without scoring (19).

Ipswich Town Vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth haven’t lost any of their four league visits to Portman Road against Ipswich (W1 D3) since a 3-1 defeat in March 1989 under Harry Redknapp. Bournemouth are winless in their last six Premier League games against promoted sides. However, five of these have ended level (L1), including each of the last four in a row. Bournemouth’s Evanilson has eight goal involvements in nine league games this season (4 goals, 4 assists). He has scored in each of his last four Premier League appearances – no Bournemouth player has ever scored in five in a row in the competition before.

Sunderland Vs Chelsea

Sunderland have won three of their last five Premier League games against Chelsea (L2), with the visitors having lost in the last two meetings between the two sides. No side has failed to score in more home Premier League matches in 2026 than Sunderland (8), who have gone three in a row without a goal at the Stadium of Light. Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have created 14 chances for each other in the league – five more than any other duo.

Manchester United Vs Aston Villa

This will be Aston Villa boss Unai Emery’s 200th Premier League game in charge. He’s the fifth Spaniard to reach this milestone after Rafael Benítez, Roberto Martínez, Pep Guardiola, and Mikel Arteta. Man Utd are one of only two sides without a Premier League clean sheet this season, along with Ipswich. However, they have only lost two of their 31 Premier League home games against Aston Villa (W24 D5). Manchester United are winless in their last seven Premier League games (D4 L3) and have one win in nine Premier League games this season (D4 L4). Nicolas Jackson has scored five goals in eight Premier League appearances for Aston Villa. Bruno Fernandes is averaging 3.8 chances created per 90 minutes under Michael Carrick.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)