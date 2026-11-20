The Indian Golf Union has announced cash prizes for the upcoming 125th Amateur Golf Championship of India. Aimed at promoting golf as a career for young athletes, the event is scheduled for December 7 to 13, 2026, in Mumbai.

IGU Announces Cash Prizes for 125th Amateur Golf Championship India

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): With the intention of encouraging more children to take up golf as a career, the Indian Golf Union (IGU, the National Sports Federation (NSF) for golf in the country, on Thursday announced cash prizes for the winner and runner-up of the 125th Amateur Golf Championship of India, which is hailed as the world’s longest-running amateur match play golf event organised since 1892.

Also known as the All India Amateur, the prestigious event is scheduled to be held from December 7 to 13, 2026, at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Mumbai. The winner of the 125th Amateur Golf Championship of India will receive Rs 75,000, and the runner-up will get Rs 50,000 for their efforts, as per a press release. https://www.instagram.com/p/Df8yWSHvMSR/ Around 100-110 of the country’s best amateur golfers, including top-60 from the IGU Order of Merit and the remaining from the National Qualifiers, compete for the coveted trophy. Last year, Sukhman Singh clinched the 124th Amateur Golf Championship of India title, defeating Harman Sachdeva in the 36-hole final staged at the Tollygunge Club in Kolkata.

Making the announcement, IGU president Brijinder Singh said: “The Amateur Golf Championship of India is the most prestigious amateur mathplay event across the globe. It has a rich history. We wanted to encourage more kids to take up the sports as a career and giving away cash prizes to the winner and runner-up will only motivate them to perform consistently throughout the calendar year. The other perks being representing India in some of the best international competitions.”

Elaborating on IGU’s efforts during his tenure, Brijinder said: “In the last 4 years, the IGU has taken numerous steps to promote golf not just in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities but also at the grassroot level. We have taken the sport to the North East, organised National Squad Camps, conducted the R&A Level 3 TARS programme and sent teams to more than 50 international events apart from aligning IGU’s Memorandum of Association (MoA) with the National Sports Governance Act 2025.” (ANI)