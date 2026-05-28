PM Narendra Modi congratulated Indian wrestlers for their historic performance at the 2026 U23 Asian Championships. The Men's Freestyle and Women's Wrestling teams won team titles, contributing to India's best-ever medal haul of 27 medals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated India's wrestlers for a historic performance at the 2026 U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam. He praised the Men's Freestyle and Women's Wrestling teams for winning the team titles and delivering India's best-ever overall medal haul at the event.

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The Indian men's freestyle wrestling team was crowned the undisputed champions at the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam, lifting the Team Championship Trophy with a spectacular first-place finish. India dominated the freestyle standings to claim the top spot ahead of powerhouse nations Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, who finished second and third, respectively.

PM Modi Hails Wrestlers' Historic Win

PM Modi also lauded the athletes for their outstanding success and extended his best wishes for their future competitions.

"An outstanding performance by our wrestlers! Our Men's Freestyle and Women's Wrestling teams won the Team Titles at the 2026 U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam. The Men's Freestyle Wrestling team secured 9 medals, including 4 Golds, thus registering India's highest-ever overall medal haul at the U23 Asian Championships history. The women's wrestling contingent won 10 medals, including 6 Golds. The Greco-Roman team also recorded its highest-ever overall medal count with 8 medals. Congratulations to our wrestlers. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

An outstanding performance by our wrestlers! Our Men’s Freestyle and Women’s Wrestling teams won the Team Titles at the 2026 U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam. The Men’s Freestyle Wrestling team secured 9 medals, including 4 Golds, thus registering India’s… pic.twitter.com/41PruCuk1U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2026

India's Record-Breaking Medal Haul

This historic freestyle victory capped off a sensational continental campaign for the entire Indian contingent, which amassed a staggering total of 27 medals, comprising eleven gold, seven silver, and nine bronze, across the Freestyle, Women's Wrestling, and Greco-Roman categories.

Freestyle Squad's Individual Glory

The championship-winning freestyle squad wrapped up their campaign with nine medals, including four gold, three silver, and two bronze. Akshay T Dhere (57kg) and Vicky (97kg) set the tone with brilliant gold medals, and the momentum was carried forward by Kumar Mohit (65kg) and Chandermohan (79kg), who also stood atop the podium. Deepak Rathi (61kg), Punit Kumar (92kg), and Lacky (125kg) contributed to the historic team title with hard-fought silver medals, while Deepak Berwal (74kg) and Mor Sachin (82kg) rounded out the freestyle tally with crucial bronze medal finishes.

(ANI)