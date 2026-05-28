Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will visit Shillong from May 29-31. His visit includes inaugurating a new sports complex, attending a Chintan Shivir, and reviewing preparations for the 39th National Games 2027 in Meghalaya.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya will undertake a three-day visit to Shillong, Meghalaya, from May 29 to May 31, to participate in a series of programmes related to youth affairs, sports infrastructure development, and review of centrally sponsored schemes in the state. During the visit, the Union Minister will also attend the Chintan Shivir organised by the Department of Youth Affairs. Meghalaya Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla and other senior officials will also be present.

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Sports Complex Inauguration and National Games 2027

Mandaviya will also inaugurate the Integrated Multipurpose Indoor Sports Complex in Shillong on May 30, along with the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K. Sangma, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The Integrated Multipurpose Indoor Sports Complex, being developed at a project cost of Rs 132.9 crore, is designed as a modern multi-functional sports facility capable of hosting disciplines such as basketball, badminton and volleyball, besides other indoor sporting events. The complex is also envisioned as a key venue for the National Games and will include integrated infrastructure such as multipurpose halls, an auditorium, banquet facilities, etc.

The Host State Contract for the 39th National Games 2027 will also be signed with Meghalaya in the presence of senior dignitaries and representatives of the Indian Olympic Association.

The Union Minister will further chair the review meeting for preparations related to the 39th National Games 2027. The meeting will include presentations and discussions involving officials from Meghalaya and representatives from other Northeastern states.

Infrastructure and Scheme Review

As part of the visit, Mandaviya will also inspect the Umsawli Sports Complex in Shillong, including the aquatics and tennis facilities, to review ongoing sports infrastructure development in the state.

The Union Minister will additionally review the implementation and progress of centrally sponsored schemes in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya under the Poorvottar Sampark Setu initiative on May 31.

The 3-day visit of the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports to the North East reflects the Government of India's continued commitment towards strengthening youth engagement, promoting sports infrastructure and supporting holistic development in the North-Eastern region.