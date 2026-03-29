PM Narendra Modi celebrated India's T20 World Cup win during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address. He also praised runner Gulveer Singh for a historic half-marathon record and teen squash player Anahat Singh for her international title victory in Washington.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday celebrated a landmark period for Indian sport, applauding the Indian men's cricket team for their T20 World Cup victory while also recognising the achievements of young squash sensation Anahat Singh and distance runner Gulveer Singh.

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PM lauds historic T20 World Cup win

Speaking during the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", the Prime Minister highlighted the sense of national pride following India's success on the global cricket stage. "For cricket fans across the country, this month has been filled with excitement and enthusiasm. When India registered a historic victory in the T20 World Cup, a wave of joy swept across the entire nation. We are all immensely proud of our team's magnificent success," he said.

Praise for record-breaking runner Gulveer Singh

Turning to athletics, Modi praised Gulveer Singh for his record-breaking performance at the New York City Half Marathon 2026. The 27-year-old clocked an impressive 59:42 to finish third, becoming the first Indian to complete a half-marathon in under one hour. "Gulveer Singh, a talented athlete from Uttar Pradesh, made history just a few weeks ago by securing third place in the New York City Half Marathon. He became the first Indian athlete to complete a half-marathon in under one hour," Modi noted.

Gulveer, an Asian Games medallist, continues to build an impressive resume, holding multiple national records across distances, from 3,000m on the track to the 25km road race, including the 5,000m and 10,000m events.

Anahat Singh's squash success recognised

The Prime Minister also reserved special praise for teenage squash player Anahat Singh, who recently clinched the Squash on Fire Open 2026 title in Washington. The 17-year-old delivered a stunning performance in the final, defeating England's top seed Georgina Kennedy in straight games. "Squash player Anahat Singh won a major international title at the Squash on Fire Open. At just 17 years old, she achieved this feat, becoming the youngest Asian female player to break into the top 20 of the PSA World Ranking," he said.

'Nari Shakti' driving India's sporting transformation

Highlighting the growing participation of women in sports, Modi spoke about the nationwide ASMITA Athletics League initiative, conducted under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The league, held across 250 locations on International Women's Day, saw massive participation from young athletes.

"I have also received information regarding the Asmita Athletics League. On March 8th -- International Women's Day -- a magnificent array of sporting events was organised as part of this league. Approximately 200,000 young women participated in the league. It is heartening to see that India's 'Nari Shakti' (women's power) is playing a pivotal role in the sporting transformation currently taking place across the country," he concluded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)