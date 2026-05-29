Anil Kumble backs underdog Rajasthan Royals to defeat Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2. He believes young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's consistent performance will be the deciding factor for RR to reach the final against RCB.

Former India captain Anil Kumble believes Rajasthan Royals (RR) are heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 as underdogs, while backing them for a win against Gujarat Titans (GT) in New Chandigarh on Friday. Gujarat and Rajasthan will battle in Qualifier 2 for a spot in the final against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on JioHotstar ahead of the knockout clash, Kumble admitted the contest was difficult to call but said Rajasthan's recent performances make them a dangerous side despite being viewed as outsiders. Kumble also placed the spotlight on young batter Vaibhav, whose performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) left a strong impression.

Kumble on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Impact

"It's a hard one to predict. It's really hard because Rajasthan have done well, yet they still seem to be the underdogs. I think I'll go with the underdogs. I'm still expecting Vaibhav to do what he did against SRH because if Vaibhav does that, Rajasthan will have the advantage," JioStar expert Kumble said. Kumble also heaped praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his record-breaking season in IPL 2026.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the Orange Cap holder, and that doesn't come from doing it just once or against a couple of teams. He's done it consistently over the last two months, and that says a lot about the youngster. It's not just about going out there and bashing a few sixes, even though he is the highest six-hitter now. If he bats through the Powerplay, RR will have the advantage. GT have a very set plan," JioStar expert Kumble said.

GT's Plan to Counter Sooryavanshi

"They have Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada bowling three overs each, and that's where the game could change. They have done really well in Ahmedabad, where the conditions help the seam bowlers. It didn't happen for them in Dharamshala, but they'll be hoping that with the new ball, if they hold those lengths consistently, they can nick him off and get an early breakthrough," the legendary cricketer concluded.

Sooryavanshi's Sensational Season

In this season, Sooryavanshi has been in sensational form, smashing 680 runs in 15 innings at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 242.85, including a century and four fifties, with a best score of 103. He has smashed 55 fours and 65 sixes in 280 balls faced. (ANI)