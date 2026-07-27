PM Modi congratulated Gyaneshwari Yadav for winning a silver medal in women's 53kg weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The 23-year-old set multiple Games records and achieved a personal best in a close contest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav after she clinched a silver medal in the women's 53kg category on her Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow on Monday, finishing behind Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih in a closely contested final.

In a post on X, PM Modi said Gyaneshwari Yadav's success is even more noteworthy because she has achieved a personal best in this competition. "Congratulations to Gyaneshwari Yadav on winning the Silver Medal in Weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026. This success is even more noteworthy because she has achieved a personal best in this competition. May her success motivate the youth of India. Wishing her continued success in the journey ahead," PM Modi said.

A Record-Breaking Performance

Gyaneshwari's silver medal lifted India's tally to five medals, comprising one gold, three silvers and one bronze, adding to the country's strong showing at the Games. The 23-year-old from Chhattisgarh displayed remarkable composure and determination throughout the event, pushing the limits of her ability and setting multiple Games records in a hard-fought battle for the top spot, according to ESPN.

Snatch Round

Gyaneshwari began her campaign in the snatch with an impressive 82kg lift before raising the bar to 85kg on her second attempt. She then delivered a sensational 88kg lift, breaking the Commonwealth Games record in the category and putting pressure on Didih. The Nigerian lifter, however, responded with a record-breaking 93kg snatch to take the lead heading into the clean and jerk.

Clean and Jerk Battle

The gold medal fight continued as both young athletes showcased exceptional strength and technique. Gyaneshwari opened the clean and jerk round with a powerful 103kg lift, taking her total to 191kg and setting another Games record. She followed it up with a 107kg lift, once again improving the mark and reducing the gap to Didih.

With the gold medal still within reach, Gyaneshwari attempted 111kg in her final lift and successfully completed it, finishing with a total of 199kg. The lift earned her another Games and Commonwealth record, but Didih responded with a stunning 113kg effort to seal the gold medal for Nigeria with 206kg total.

A Significant Career Milestone

Despite missing out on the top spot, Gyaneshwari's silver medal marks a significant milestone in her career. The Chhattisgarh athlete had earlier competed in the 49kg category but moved up to 53kg, recognising the challenge of competing against India's Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu in the lower weight division.