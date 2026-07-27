Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched a silver medal in the women's 53kg at her Commonwealth Games debut. She broke multiple records in a thrilling contest against Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih, finishing with a total lift of 199kg.

Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav produced a memorable performance in her Commonwealth Games debut, clinching a silver medal in the women's 53kg category in Glasgow on Monday, after a thrilling contest against Nigeria's Onome Omolola Didih, who won the gold.

Gyaneshwari's silver medal took India's tally to five medals, comprising one gold, three silvers and one bronze. The 23-year-old from Chhattisgarh displayed remarkable composure and determination throughout the event, pushing the limits of her ability and setting some records in a hard-fought battle for the top spot, according to ESPN.

A Thrilling Record-Breaking Contest

Gyaneshwari began her campaign in the snatch with an impressive 82kg lift before raising the bar to 85kg on her second attempt. She then delivered a sensational 88kg lift, breaking the Commonwealth Games record in the category and putting pressure on Didih. The Nigerian lifter, however, responded with a record-breaking 93kg snatch to take the lead heading into the clean and jerk.

The gold medal fight continued as both young athletes showcased strong strength and technique. Gyaneshwari opened the clean and jerk round with a powerful 103kg lift, taking her total to 191kg and setting another Games record. She followed it up with a 107kg lift, once again improving the mark and reducing the gap with Didih. With the gold medal still within reach, Gyaneshwari attempted 111kg in her final lift and successfully completed it, finishing with a total of 199kg. The lift earned her another Games and Commonwealth record, but Didih responded with a stunning 113kg effort to seal the gold medal for Nigeria with 206kg total. Canada's Rebeka Groulx earned the bronze medal with a 178kg total lift.

A Significant Milestone

Though Gyaneshwari missed the top spot, her silver medal marked a significant milestone in her career. The Chhattisgarh athlete had earlier competed in the 49kg category but moved up to 53kg, recognising the challenge of competing against India's Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu in the lower weight division. (ANI)