UP CM Yogi Adityanath lauded PM Modi for developing sports culture in India after 2014. Meanwhile, former basketball captain Prashanti Singh championed the 3x3 format as a realistic pathway for India's success at the highest level.

CM Yogi Praises PM Modi's Sports Initiative

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday attended the inaugural ceremony of the Eastern Zone Inter-University Basketball (Women's) Competition. During the inaugural ceremony, CM Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to develop sports culture in India.

CM Yogi said that before 2014, sports competitions were not part of the government's agenda, and a lack of infrastructure led players to either migrate or become frustrated. However, the situation changed after 2014. "Before 2014, sports and sports competitions were not part of the government's agenda... They were often neglected. Due to the lack of international-level infrastructure, our talented players either migrated or became frustrated, but now, after 2014, the new sports culture that Prime Minister Modi has developed in the country is truly remarkable today," CM Yogi said.

3x3 Format: The Future of Indian Basketball?

A Realistic Pathway to Global Competition

Recently, Padma Shri and former Indian basketball captain Prashanti Singh discussed the fast-growing 3x3 format, which could play a crucial role in shaping the future of Indian basketball.

Speaking on India's prospects in the game, Prashanti highlighted how the 3x3 format offers a realistic pathway for India to compete at the highest level. "I think with 3 on 3 coming up, this is a good chance for us. We can perform well in individual sports at the Olympics because there is individual accountability. We need to form a team of four players for 3-on-3. You can make a good team. If you have a pool of 25 to 30 players at the domestic level, you will get a world beater. I think with this format, we can really do well," the Arjuna awardee told ANI.

Stressing Early Adoption and Wider Participation

"This is the future of basketball worldwide because there is a culture of short, crisp and explosive sports. This is the future. The future should be adapted as soon as possible. So, this championship is all about that," she said. She further stressed the importance of early adoption and wider participation to ensure sustained growth.

"We should adapt it as soon as possible. We should make it more popular. Then our players will receive greater exposure at this level. Everyone from under-14 to senior level is included in this. This is a strong competition. This is a well-made model set. Juniors are watching the seniors. Seniors are getting a good exposure," she added.

Boosting Competition with Prize Money

Roopam Harish Sharma, Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Harish Sharma 3 on 3 All India Basketball Championship, said on the competitive standard."This time we have kept Rs 1 lakh for first prize, Rs 50,000 for second prize and Rs 30,000 for third prize winners," she said.