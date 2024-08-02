Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pistol coach, who guided Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot to Olympic medals, faces eviction from 75-year-old home

    Pistol shooters have secured two of India's three medals at the ongoing Paris Games. Manu Bhaker won the bronze in the individual 10m air pistol event and then teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to claim third place in the mixed team category.

    Pistol coach, who guided Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot to Olympic medals, faces eviction from 75-year-old home snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 3:50 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 3:53 PM IST

    Upon his return from the Paris Olympics, national pistol coach Samaresh Jung was shocked to discover that his family home of nearly 75 years had been declared an "illegal construction." Jung, known as 'Goldfinger' for his remarkable achievement of winning seven gold, five silver, and two bronze medals in the 2006 and 2010 Commonwealth Games, was given just 48 hours to vacate the property.

    "This was a property we were staying on for the last 75 years. In 1978, the land and structure were leased out to a Mr. Singh, and we have been paying rent to him since then," Jung stated, clearly distressed, in a PTI report. He revealed that he was informed of the eviction notice from the Land and Development Office (L&DO) only after arriving home from Paris.

    The L&DO's sudden notice comes amid ongoing success for Indian pistol shooters at the Paris Games, where Manu Bhaker secured a bronze in the individual 10m air pistol event and later teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to clinch another bronze in the mixed team category. Despite these achievements, Jung's immediate concern has shifted to his housing predicament.

    Jung's house, located in the Civil Lines area, is among 200 homes ordered to be vacated within two days. The Delhi High Court is set to hear the matter on Monday. "I am not above the law, and I will vacate if this is what the law demands. But two days' notice is not the way. At least give us a couple of months to move out," he pleaded, questioning the urgency of the situation. "Is it an emergency or war situation that we have to vacate in a day?"

    The 54-year-old coach, who currently has no other residence in Delhi, expressed his concerns about relocating on such short notice. "Now, I have nowhere to go. I have a huge library of more than 1000 books, and my brother has gone house hunting while we try to pack everything," he concluded.

    The swift eviction order has left Jung and his family scrambling to find a new home, raising concerns over the adequacy of notice and the enforcement of eviction procedures. The upcoming court hearing may determine the future of these families in the affected area.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    hockey Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men's hockey team to battle Australia in crucial Pool B clash scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men's hockey team to battle Australia in crucial Pool B clash

    Paris Olympics 2024: Ankita-Dhiraj enter mixed team archery quarterfinals with stellar show snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Ankita-Dhiraj enter mixed team archery quarterfinals with stellar show

    Paris Olympics 2024: Spotlight on Manu Bhaker and Lakshya Sen on Day 7; India's full schedule with timings snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Spotlight on Manu Bhaker and Lakshya Sen on Day 7; India's full schedule with timings

    IStandWithAngelaCarini Imane Khelif's 46-second knockout win at Paris Olympics sparks gender eligibility row (WATCH) snt

    #IStandWithAngelaCarini: Imane Khelif's knockout win at Paris Olympics sparks gender eligibility row (WATCH)

    IND vs SL ODIs: Pant or Rahul - which wicketkeeper batter will be picked? Rohit Sharma dubs it as 'tough call' snt

    IND vs SL ODIs: Pant or Rahul - which wicketkeeper batter will be picked? Rohit Sharma dubs it as 'tough call'

    Recent Stories

    Actor Prashanth fined for not wearing helmet during bike ride, explains reason in new video dmn

    Actor Prashanth fined for not wearing helmet during bike ride, explains reason in new video

    No word from Rahul Gandhi': Congress under fire after youth leader stabs girlfriend 7 times in MP (WATCH) AJR

    'No word from Rahul Gandhi': Congress under fire after youth leader stabs girlfriend 7 times in MP (WATCH)

    Bengaluru residents rejoice as BBMP extends OTS payment for property tax by one month read on vkp

    Bengaluru residents rejoice as BBMP extends OTS property tax payment deadline; read on

    Tata Curvv to debut on August 7: From interiors to powertrain; a look at everything you can expect gcw

    Tata Curvv to debut on August 7: From interiors to powertrain; a look at everything you can expect

    Karnataka rains Phalguni river in Dakshina Kannada flooded after 30 years Kodagu on high alert vkp

    Karnataka rains: Phalguni river in Dakshina Kannada flooded after 30 years; Kodagu on high alert

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon