Citing the 'sensitive bilateral situation,' the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has requested the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to either relocate the Men's Asian Champions Trophy out of India or shift all of Pakistan's matches to a neutral venue.

PHF Formally Requests Venue Change

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has formally asked the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to either relocate next month's Men's Asian Champions Trophy out of India or shift all of Pakistan's matches to a neutral venue, citing the "sensitive bilateral situation" between the two countries, reported Dawn.

PHF president Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, who is also the federal secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, confirmed on Wednesday that the federation had made the request to the AHF.

In an official statement, Wani said the move was aimed at ensuring a suitable environment for the Pakistan team and officials. "The Pakistan Hockey Federation has formally requested the Asian Hockey Federation to relocate the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 tournament or shift all of Pakistan’s matches to a neutral venue," Wani said, according to Dawn.

The PHF, however, made it clear that it remains committed to participating in the continental tournament and is willing to face India, provided the matches are held at a neutral venue. "Pakistan remains fully committed to participating in the Asian Champions Trophy and international hockey and is ready to play against all FIH member nations, including India," he said, according to Dawn.

Wani said the federation hoped the AHF would consider its proposal positively to ensure Pakistan's participation in the tournament.

Government Involvement and Tournament Schedule

The request is understood to have been made following directions from the Pakistan government. Earlier this week, Wani had said Pakistan's proposed tour of India was subject to government clearance and that the PHF would abide by the government's decision.

The PHF's move comes two days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that Pakistan would participate in the tournament. The PHF subsequently clarified that no final decision had been taken regarding the team's visit to India.

The Asian Champions Trophy is scheduled to be held from October 27 to November 5 in Punjab, with India, Pakistan, China, Japan, Malaysia and South Korea set to compete.

Jalandhar will host the opening ceremony and all league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2 at the Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium. The tournament will then move to Mohali for the semi-finals on November 4 and the final on November 5 at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium.

Pakistan's league-stage match against India is currently scheduled for November 1 in Jalandhar.

The PHF's request does not amount to a withdrawal from the tournament, with the federation specifically stating that Pakistan is prepared to play India and other FIH member nations at a neutral venue. Pakistan had also withdrawn from the Junior World Cup in Tamil Nadu last year amid heightened tensions between the two countries. (ANI)