Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City’s 2-0 League Cup final win over Arsenal as “special” after recent setbacks. Nico O’Reilly’s brace and James Trafford’s saves sealed City’s fifth trophy in 10 years.

Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City's 2-0 win against Arsenal in the League Cup final as a "special" moment after a difficult period that threatened to derail their season.

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Nico O'Reilly capitalised on a blunder from Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to head City's second-half opener and the defender struck again moments later to seal the Wembley triumph on Sunday.

City's victory was a sweet moment for Guardiola after a turbulent period that included a Champions League last-16 exit against Real Madrid.

Damaging Premier League draws against strugglers Nottingham Forest and West Ham have left them nine points behind leaders Arsenal.

"We made an incredible victory. To win against that team makes it special," Guardiola said.

"It means a lot. Always winning a trophy is difficult, especially because, along with Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Arsenal are the best team in Europe.

"We couldn't win against West Ham or Nottingham Forest. We lost to Real Madrid at home and away. Nobody bet a pound on us to win.

"It's special because we had a tough two weeks. I'm really pleased because Mikel (Arteta) created a team that is almost unbeatable. A fifth League Cup in 10 years is not bad."

While Arsenal suffered due to Kepa's mistake, City enjoyed a crucial contribution from James Trafford, who made a brilliant triple save in the first half in a contrasting tale of two back-up keepers thrust into the spotlight.

"James saved us in the first minutes. Nathan Ake was excellent today. Everybody has made a contribution," Guardiola said.

"We were required to do something we have not been good at this season, without the ball. I cannot believe how good we have done it in the second half, especially against that team."

Guardiola was ecstatic after O'Reilly's second goal, embarking on a jubilant sprint down the touchline that earned him a booking.

It was a celebration that suggested his passion undimmed in an inconsistent City campaign featuring speculation that he may quit at the end of the season.

The Spaniard had no intention of apologising after City wrapped up the 19th trophy in all competitions during his glittering decade in charge, in the process ending a barren run that left them without silverware last term.

"If I cannot celebrate in the moment against that team. The emotion is part of me with the way we are playing. That was for the players," he said.

"I'm not artificial intelligence. I am a human being. I want to celebrate. Come on give me another yellow card!

"I still enjoy it to compete. Today was a real challenge.

“It is not the Premier League or the Champions League I know that. But the opponent is incredible. It was so difficult.”

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)