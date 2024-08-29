Paris Paralympics 2024: Thulasimathi Murugesan breezes past Italy's Rosa de Marco in women's SU5 clash (WATCH)

India's Thulasimathi Murugesan triumphed over Italy's Rosa Efomo de Marco in the women's singles SU5 group A match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday.

In a commanding display of skill and precision, India's Thulasimathi Murugesan triumphed over Italy's Rosa Efomo de Marco in the women's singles SU5 group A match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday. The match, which took place earlier today, saw Murugesan secure a resounding victory with scores of 21-9 and 21-11.

From the outset, Murugesan dominated the court, showcasing her superior agility and strategic play. The first game saw her take a decisive lead, leaving de Marco struggling to keep up as the Indian para-badminton star wrapped it up 21-9. The second game followed a similar pattern, with Murugesan maintaining her momentum and sealing the match with a 21-11 win.

This one-sided victory places Murugesan in a strong position within the group stage of the women's singles SU5 category, further solidifying her reputation as a formidable contender in para badminton.

Earlier today, Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan cruised past their compatriots Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli in the opening group stage match of badminton mixed doubles (SL3-SU5) at the Paralympic Games. The duo secured a straight-game victory, winning 21-14, 21-17 in a match that lasted just 31 minutes.

Nitesh, 29, from Karnal district in Haryana, and Thulasimathi, a veterinary science student from Tamil Nadu, displayed their dominance early on. The pair, who had previously clinched a mixed bronze at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, encountered minimal resistance in the first game. At one point, they were leading by seven points, showcasing their superior net play and deep tosses. Suhas and Palak struggled to keep up, with the first game concluding in just 14 minutes.

The second game followed a similar pattern, with Palak unable to match the expertise of her senior partner, leading to an accumulation of unforced errors. Nitesh and Thulasimathi maintained their momentum to close out the match, affirming their strong start in the Group A competition.

