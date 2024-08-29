Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Thulasimathi Murugesan breezes past Italy's Rosa de Marco in women's SU5 clash (WATCH)

    India's Thulasimathi Murugesan triumphed over Italy's Rosa Efomo de Marco in the women's singles SU5 group A match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday.

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Thulasimathi Murugesan breezes past Italy's Rosa de Marco in women's SU5 clash (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 6:26 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 6:26 PM IST

    In a commanding display of skill and precision, India's Thulasimathi Murugesan triumphed over Italy's Rosa Efomo de Marco in the women's singles SU5 group A match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday. The match, which took place earlier today, saw Murugesan secure a resounding victory with scores of 21-9 and 21-11.

    From the outset, Murugesan dominated the court, showcasing her superior agility and strategic play. The first game saw her take a decisive lead, leaving de Marco struggling to keep up as the Indian para-badminton star wrapped it up 21-9. The second game followed a similar pattern, with Murugesan maintaining her momentum and sealing the match with a 21-11 win.

    This one-sided victory places Murugesan in a strong position within the group stage of the women's singles SU5 category, further solidifying her reputation as a formidable contender in para badminton.

    Earlier today, Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan cruised past their compatriots Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli in the opening group stage match of badminton mixed doubles (SL3-SU5) at the Paralympic Games. The duo secured a straight-game victory, winning 21-14, 21-17 in a match that lasted just 31 minutes.

    Nitesh, 29, from Karnal district in Haryana, and Thulasimathi, a veterinary science student from Tamil Nadu, displayed their dominance early on. The pair, who had previously clinched a mixed bronze at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, encountered minimal resistance in the first game. At one point, they were leading by seven points, showcasing their superior net play and deep tosses. Suhas and Palak struggled to keep up, with the first game concluding in just 14 minutes.

    The second game followed a similar pattern, with Palak unable to match the expertise of her senior partner, leading to an accumulation of unforced errors. Nitesh and Thulasimathi maintained their momentum to close out the match, affirming their strong start in the Group A competition.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Tarun Dhillon secures win over Brazil's Rogerio in men's singles SL4 match snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Tarun Dhillon secures win over Brazil's Rogerio in men's singles SL4 match

    cricket No Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan announce 12-man team for 2nd Test against Bangladesh scr

    No Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan announce 12-man team for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Suhas Yathiraj dominates Ramdani in opener with straight-games victory snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Suhas Yathiraj dominates Ramdani in opener with straight-games victory

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Shuttler Sukant Kadam's stunning comeback secures win over Malaysia's Burhanuddin snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Sukant Kadam stages remarkable comeback to beat Malaysia's Burhanuddin

    cricket Ravichandran Ashwin explains why bats for impact player rule in IPL scr

    Ravichandran Ashwin explains why he bats for impact player rule

    Recent Stories

    Disha Patani HOT photos: Actress dons black bodycon leather dress perfect for date night RBA

    Disha Patani HOT photos: Actress dons black bodycon leather dress perfect for date night

    An Apple a day keeps the doctor away: 7 health benefits of Apple vkp

    An Apple a day keeps the doctor away: 7 health benefits of Apple

    Mukesh Ambani announces Jio-AI Cloud welcome offer: 100GB free cloud storage for Jio users dmn

    Mukesh Ambani announces Jio-AI Cloud welcome offer: 100GB free cloud storage for Jio users

    5 Foods to avoid consuming with milk for better health NTI

    5 Foods to avoid consuming with milk for better health

    Coffee 5 USEFUL tips to store coffee powder ATG

    Coffee: 5 USEFUL tips to store coffee powder

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon