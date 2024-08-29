Paris Paralympics 2024: Sukant Kadam stages remarkable comeback to beat Malaysia's Burhanuddin

India's Sukant Kadam pulled off a remarkable comeback to defeat Malaysia's Mohammed Amin Burhanuddin in a closely contested men’s singles SL4 Group B match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday.

The match was an intense battle of skill and mental fortitude, with Kadam emerging victorious after three gripping sets. Despite losing the first set 17-21, Kadam showed incredible tenacity, bouncing back to win the second set 21-15. The final set saw Kadam face a daunting challenge as he trailed 16-20, just one point away from defeat.

In a dramatic turn of events, Kadam saved four match points and staged an extraordinary comeback, taking six consecutive points to clinch the final set 22-20.

Meanwhile, India's Suhas Yathiraj and Tarun Dhillion also secured impressive victories in their opening men’s singles SL4 group matches at the Paralympics on Thursday, marking a strong start to their para badminton campaigns.

Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist Suhas Yathiraj breezed through his Group A match, defeating Indonesia's Hikmat Ramdani 21-7, 21-5 in just 22 minutes.

In his second Olympics appearance, Tarun Dhillion, who had severely injured his knee in a football accident, defeated Brazil's Oliveira Rogerio Junior Xavier 21-17, 21-19 in a men's singles SL4 Group D match.

