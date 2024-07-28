Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Manu Bhaker, archers in focus on Day 2; look at full schedule with timings

Manu Bhaker will be in the spotlight early on Day 2 of India's campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024, as the Indian pistol shooter aims for the elusive gold and the first medal for the country at the Games.

Manu Bhaker will be in the spotlight early on Day 2 of India's campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024, as the Indian pistol shooter aims for the elusive gold and the first medal for the country at the Games.

On Saturday, Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian female shooter in 20 years to reach an Olympic Final in an individual event. She amassed 580 points to secure third place in the qualifications, with Hungarian ace Veronika Major taking the top spot with a score of 582. The other Indian representative, Rhythm Sangwan, finished 15th with a score of 573.

For 22-year-old Manu Bhaker, it will be a moment of redemption after a tearful, forgettable campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Games. It's also a chance for India to find salvation following an underwhelming start in Paris, with compatriots falling short in qualifiers for the 10m air rifle mixed teams and men's 10m air pistol.

Meanwhile, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who served as India's flagbearer at the Opening Ceremony, will commence her campaign in women's singles. HS Prannoy will follow in the men's singles.

Later in the day, Indian archers will be in the spotlight as the women's team, consisting of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Deepika Kumari, aims for a semifinal spot.

Indian paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra, and Sreeja Akula will also begin their respective singles campaigns in Table Tennis.

Here's a look at India's Day 2 schedule at the Paris Olympics 2024:

Badminton

* Women's Singles (Group stage): PV Sindhu vs FN Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) -- 12.50 pm

* Men's Singles (Group stage): Prannoy HS vs Fabian Roth (Germany) -- 8.00 pm

Shooting

* Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Elavenil Valarivan -- 12.45 pm

* Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta -- 2.45 pm

* Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker -- 3.30 pm

Rowing

* Men's Single Sculls (Repechage 2): Balraj Panwar -- 1.18 pm

Table tennis

* Women's Singles (Round 2): Sreeja Akula vs Christina Källberg (Sweden) -- 12.15 pm onwards

* Women's Singles (Round 2): Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain) -- 12.15 pm onwards

* Men's Singles (Round 2): Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia) -- 3.00 pm onwards

Swimming

* Men's 100m Backstroke (Heat 2): Srihari Nataraj -- 3.16 pm

* Women's 200m Freestyle (Heat 1): Dhinidhi Desinghu -- 3.30 pm

Tennis

Men’s Doubles (Round 1) - Rohan Bopanna/N Sriram Balaji vs Gael Monfils/Edouard Roger-Vasselin - 3:30 PM

Men’s Singles (Round 1) - Sumit Nagal vs Corentin Moutet (FRA) - 3:30 PM

Archery

* Women's Team (Quarter-finals): India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands -- 5.45 pm

* Women's Team (Semi-finals if qualified): 7.17 pm onwards

* Women's Team (medal rounds if qualified): 8.18 pm onwards.

Latest Videos