Paris Olympics 2024: Rohan Bopanna to pair with either Sriram Balaji or Yuki Bhambri for showpiece event

    First Published May 21, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    India's top doubles player, Rohan Bopanna, will choose either N Sriram Balaji or Yuki Bhambri as his partner for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. The All India Tennis Association (AITA) is expected to approve his choice, although the selection committee will discuss the combinations.

    At 44 years old and ranked fourth in the world, Bopanna, as a top-10 player, is allowed to select his partner according to the rules.

    The men's doubles draw at the Paris Games will feature 32 teams, with a maximum of two teams per nation.

    The qualification criteria allow top-10 players to choose their partners, who must be ranked inside the top 300 on the ATP and WTA ranking charts.

    Rankings as of June 10, following the French Open, will be used for qualifications.

    According to a PTI report quoting AITA sources, Bopanna has recommended Balaji and Bhambri to the national federation for inclusion in the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) as his potential partners for the Paris Olympics.

    "Usually, it's the player's choice (to pick his partner). The selection committee will ask him about his choice and discuss that. Whoever Rohan wants to play with, will be considered positively," AITA Secretary General Anil Dhupar told PTI when asked if the national federation will allow Bopanna to play with the partner of his choice or impose its own choice on him.

    Both Balaji and Bhambri have demonstrated solid performances on clay leading up to Roland Garros, which will host the Summer Olympics from July 27.

    Balaji clinched victory at the Cagliari Challenger alongside his German partner Andre Begemann and reached the semifinals in Francavilla al Mare, Italy.

    Bhambri secured the ATP 250 title in Munich partnering with French player Albano Olivetti in April, and he also reached the semifinals of the Bordeaux Challenger, his sole event this month.

    Nominations for the Olympics and other multi-sporting events have historically stirred controversy in Indian tennis. In 2012, a significant controversy arose when Mahesh Bhupathi and Bopanna both declined to partner with Leander Paes, leading Paes to play with Vishnu Vardhan.

    Sania Mirza was then paired with Paes in the mixed doubles event, prompting criticism from the country's top female player for being used to placate Paes.

    At the 2018 Asian Games, Paes withdrew from the event just two days before the tennis competition, citing dissatisfaction with his partner selection. AITA nominated Bopanna and Divij Sharan as a team, leaving Paes with no choice but to partner with one of the singles players in the squad.

    This Olympics represents Bopanna's final opportunity to pursue an Olympic medal, having come close to a bronze with Sania Mirza in the mixed doubles event at the 2016 Rio Games.

    In singles, Sumit Nagal will need a strong showing at the French Open to improve his ranking, currently at 94 as of Monday.

    With a draw of 64, organizers will accept 56 direct entries, and three of the six ITF places have been awarded to winners of continental events—the Asian Games, African Games, and Pan-American Games.

