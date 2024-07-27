Paris Olympics 2024: Indian shooters eliminated in qualification of 10m air rifle mixed event

Indian shooters were eliminated in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification stage of the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Indian shooters were eliminated in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification stage of the Paris Olympics on Saturday. The pairs of Ramita and Arjun Babuta, along with Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh, fell short of advancing to the medal rounds.

Ramita and Arjun Babuta finished in sixth place with a total score of 628.7. Despite a strong performance that saw them in fifth place with three shots remaining, they ultimately fell just 1.0 point short of the cut-off for the medal round.

Arjun Babuta had a commendable start in the second relay with scores of 10.5, 10.6, 10.5, and 10.9. His partner, Ramita, recorded scores of 10.2, 10.7, 10.3, and 10.1 in the second series, propelling the team into the top eight. However, their combined efforts were not enough to secure a spot in the top four, necessary to enter the medal matches.

Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh finished 12th with an aggregate score of 626.3, also missing out on the medal round.

Teams from China, Korea, and Kazakhstan dominated the qualifications, securing the top three positions and advancing to the medal matches.

Latest Videos