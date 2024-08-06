Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Paris Olympics 2024: India lauds 'warrior' Vinesh Phogat's win over Susaki, emotional cry goes viral (WATCH)

    In a thrilling turn of events at the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat stunned the wrestling world by defeating the four-time world champion and reigning gold medallist, Yui Susaki of Japan on Tuesday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 4:05 PM IST

    In a thrilling turn of events at the Paris Olympics 2024, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat stunned the wrestling world by defeating the four-time world champion and reigning gold medallist, Yui Susaki of Japan on Tuesday. This shocking victory in the 50kg category has sent waves of excitement through the wrestling community and beyond.

    Susaki, who had never lost an international match before, faced a remarkable challenge from Phogat, who trailed 0-2 after conceding penalty points for passivity. Despite the odds, Phogat displayed extraordinary resilience, making a spectacular comeback in the final seconds. With a decisive takedown, Phogat earned three crucial points, securing a 3-2 victory over the top seed.

    Phogat's victory is even more notable given her recent history. The 29-year-old wrestler had been away from the mat for an extended period last year while leading a protest against former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan over allegations of sexual misconduct. Her prior Olympic appearances had ended without medals, making this triumph a significant milestone in her career.

    In her upcoming quarter-final bout, Phogat will face former European champion and 2018 world championship bronze medallist Oksana Livach of Ukraine.

    The emotional aftermath of Phogat's win was captured in a viral celebration video. After clinching her victory, an ecstatic Phogat also sprinted towards her coach Woller Akos, embracing him with tears of joy and a triumphant war cry. The video of this heartfelt moment quickly went viral, showcasing the intense emotions and elation surrounding her historic win.

    This stunning performance has not only earned Phogat widespread praise but has also ignited hopes for a successful Olympic campaign for the Indian wrestling star.

    Here's a look at how Indian netizens reacted to Phogat's Paris Olympics 2024 win over defending champion Susaki:

