    Paris Olympics 2024: Asian Games 2023 to act as hockey qualifiers, confirms FIH president Ikram Tayyab

    Paris Olympics 2024: India had won a historic Bronze medal in Tokyo, and would be eager to do better in the next edition. As India first looks to qualify for the event, the FIH president Ikram Tayyab confirmed that the Asian Games 2024 would act as qualifiers.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 7:44 PM IST

    The hockey venue for the Hangzhou Asian Games later this year is almost ready. There is no ambiguity about the continental multi-sport event being a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics, International Hockey Federation (FIH) president Ikram Tayyab said on Sunday. The Asian Games, which were to be held last year in the Chinese city of Hangzhou but were postponed due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, are scheduled to be held in the Chinese city from September 23 to October 8. Tayyab, a Pakistan-born Macau citizen, is currently a member of the Hangzhou Asian Games Coordination Committee which is headed by former Indian Olympic Association secretary general and current Olympic Council of Asia acting chief Randhir Singh.

    "Asian Games is on; 100 per cent on. I happen to be a senior member of the Hangzhou Asian Games Coordination Committee, and I am continuing in that role. This March, we [Asian Games Coordination Committee] will have a meeting in Hangzhou, China. The venue was almost ready at the beginning of last year, so there is no problem regarding the Asian Games serving as a qualifier of the 2014 Paris Olympics," Tayyab said at a press conference ahead of the FIH Men's World Cup final in Bhubaneshwar.

    "Of course, there was a time we were thinking of having another tournament as Olympic qualifiers in case China is not able to host the Asian Games," said Tayyab, who was Asian Hockey Federation CEO before he was elected as IHF chief last year, replacing India's Narinder Batra. Asian Games normally serve as Olympic qualifiers, but there was confusion after the Hangzhou Asian Games were postponed from last year to this year due to the COVID-19 situation in China.

    ALSO READ: HOCKEY WORLD CUP 2023 - SOCIAL MEDIA SHOCKED AS NETHERLANDS POUNDS AUSTRALIA 3-1 TO TAKE 3RD SPOT

    As per the qualification procedure for Paris Games laid down by the FIH, 12 teams each men and women will participate in the competition. The host nation, France will get a direct berth in both sections. Besides, five continental champions from Africa, Pan America, Asia, Europe and Oceania will also qualify directly.

    For the remaining six berths, the FIH will conduct two Olympic Qualification Tournaments, consisting of eight teams each (16 teams in total), to be held in early 2024. The number of teams from each continent participating in these tournaments will be based on continental quotas, which will be determined according to the FIH World Rankings on January 31, 2023. The teams filling each quota, and therefore invited to participate, will be based on performance at the continental championships. The top three in each of these tournaments will qualify.

    Describing the ongoing World Cup as one of the best, Tayyab said the FIH would consider bringing a top-level hockey event to Odisha in the coming years. "This is one of the best World Cups ever, one of the best events in international hockey. It was a great experience for the local population and the participating teams and athletes. We are in discussion with the Odisha government on how this marvellous infrastructure will be used in future. The best way to appreciate this infrastructure is to bring back a top-level hockey event in Odisha," he said, adding that there has been a "dramatic increase in the television viewership of this World Cup,".he stated.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023 - Holders Belgium wary of German resilience in final

    At the start of the World Cup, Tayyab had said in Rourkela that the FIH was studying whether drag-flick rules that could be tweaked to give more reaction time to the PC defenders because of the safety concerns of the players. "This World Cup is reflecting differences in the PC conversion rate which was so low. There were some teams which did better, but overall, the PC conversion rate was so down," he said, hinting that the world body may be having a different view now.

    Tayyab said no team has till now reported to the FIH regarding any "inconsistencies in the interpretation of rules" by the officials -- field umpires and video referral umpires. "We will be happy to look into such matters if there are any. But it is not a serious issue at this moment. This is not a point of discussion at this moment," he opened up.

    There was a lack of clarity in the rules regarding the rankings of the teams playing in the classification matches. For example, two teams, including India and Argentina, finished joint ninth. Another two teams were placed joint 13th and another two joint 15th. Asked about this, Tayyab chose not to give a direct answer.

    ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023, Semi-finals Round-up: Germany knocks out Australia 4-3; Belgium eclipses Netherlands

    "The most important thing for us is the well-being of the players. We also need to make it cost-effective for everybody. This 16-team format is the best we have now. You can classify and reclassify matches to be a never-ending World Cup. On one side, we are getting questions on player injury, and on the other, you want more matches to be played which are not very important at this time. Our ranking system at this moment allows this. We are comfortable with this but open to any discussion," continued Tayyab.

    FIH CEO Thierry Weil, who was also present, said that the 2026 World Cup, to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands, would be played on turfs which will not require water for its maintenance. "After the 2024 Paris Olympics, these water-free turfs will be on the market. In the second part of 2024, these turfs will be commercially available and used first in the 2026 World Cup," Weil concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2023, 7:43 PM IST
